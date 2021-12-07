Exile Gear Ltd Make Waves in The CrossFit Industry with Adjustable Weighted Vests

Southampton, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFit has never been more popular. A fitness regime established in 1996, it has birthed a new generation of fitness fanatics who want to test their physical capabilities and enhance their strength, pace, and skill across multiple fitness disciplines.

With dedicated CrossFit gyms, facilities and even tournaments now a staple of UK society, more and more people are taking on the challenge and joining the CrossFit community.

Exile Gear Ltd have been at the forefront of the CrossFit movement for many years now, manufacturing dedicated gear and apparel to suit the fitness regime. However, one area where they have truly made waves within the industry, is through the production of their adjustable weighted vest.

The Exile Gear Ltd weighted vest and CrossFit – a match made in heaven

CrossFit is all about functional movements performed at high intensity. Whilst a physical exercise regime at its core, the blend of aerobic exercise, weightlifting, interval training, kettlebell lifting, gymnastics and strongman attracts those who feel that the average gym session doesn’t meet their desire to train hard.

CrossFitters want to be pushed harder, to have more flexibility in their sessions, and to continue to enhance their attributes. This is exactly why the Exile Gear Ltd weighted vest is such a perfect match for CrossFit.

Designed for both men and women, the weighted vest can be adjusted to carry as little or as much weight as the user requires and ensures that no exercise becomes too easy or too cumbersome. Adding or removing the weight is simple, and this extra level of commitment means CrossFitters can continue to make their exercises, workouts and WODs more challenging, satisfying their desire to be challenged and to take their fitness to the next level.

What makes this weighted vest different to others available?

Weighted vests come in all shapes and sizes, however, Exile Gear Ltd have built up a name in the CrossFit industry thanks to their narrow range of products that focus on quality and functionality.

First off, the unisex weighted vest is adjustable to suit all. It comes ready loaded with the weighted plates inside, but extra resistance can be added by simply releasing the Velcro and sliding additional weighted plates inside, before fastening the Velcro back up. The plates are of notable quality compared to others you’ll find on the market, mimicking those that you’d find in tough, tactical fitness and military environments for athletes who demand the best when it comes to physical exercise.

Then there’s the functionality. Many weighted vests are great at adding load on, but CrossFit is all about functional movements. The Exile Gear Ltd weighted vest is renowned for its ability to allow for a full range of motion, making it the ideal companion for CrossFit, calisthenics, bodyweight, and functional training.

Lastly, the quality of the product is incomparable to the market. Everything from the adjustable Velcro straps for your waist for a perfect fit, the super-strong laser cut high-density Oxford fabric that’s breathable and comfortable, and the padded shoulder straps to prevent injury and limit fatigue, to the choice of colours and designs, is designed and manufactured to a high-end finish.

Exile Gear Ltd continue to provide innovative products for the CrossFit industry

Never resting on their laurels, Exile Gear Ltd, having already become a household name with their weighted vest line, continue to research, invest in and manufacture products that meet the demands of CrossFitters all over the world.

Exile Gear has been selling gym equipment since 2012 and exists to provide the best functional training gear possible. We offer peace of mind through the quality of our gear because every product is tested in the most extreme circumstances before we offer it for sale, making every purchase hassle free.

