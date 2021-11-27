EXICURE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Exicure, Inc. on Behalf of Exicure Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XCUR) on behalf of Exicure stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Exicure has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 15, 2021, after market hours, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Exicure stated that it "has retained external counsel to conduct an internal investigation” regarding "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company’s XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.”

On this news, Exicure’s share price fell $0.293, or 27%, to close at $0.777 per share on November 16, 2021, the next trading day, on heavy trading volume.

