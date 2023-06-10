Exhibit tribute to talent of class

Shuniah, Ont. — For the past five years, the Municipality of Shuniah’s MacGregor Recreation Centre has played host to its own Group of 15.

The Shuniah Art Group, taught by art teacher Jeanne Marler, held an exhibition early last month featuring 31 pieces of art at Gallery 33 on Balsam Street.

Marler, who has been teaching art privately for five years in Thunder Bay, said the class had to be pared down to 15 and also includes a waiting list.

The sessions run from September to December and January to April with an exhibition in early May. The classes run Wednesdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Marler said the exhibition was a tribute to her artists’ talents.

“It’s really a celebration for the students to be able to invite their family and friends to share what they’ve been learning,” said Marler, who had previously taught art privately in Montreal. “Each session I give them an optional sort of assignment and some of the students try it and some of them don’t. Some of those were also in the exhibition.

“In my art class, I have, literally, raw beginners to former art teachers. I teach tutorially, in other words, each person has what he or she wishes to do and I teach them the ways to do it. I’ll teach one person in one fashion and one person in another fashion. So each person gets individual attention.”

Also during her classes, Marler sets aside 20 minutes in the middle of each class to teach the mostly retired group the history of art.

Part of those history lessons include how the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Pablo Picasso or Salvador Dali came to be with one session a couple of years ago focusing on producing a Picasso.

“At one point, I taught Picasso and cubism,” Marler said. “A number of the students produced cubist Picasso-looking paintings. It was fun.

“It’s Picasso who is one of the more famous people (for cubism). The idea of it is rather than looking at something at the front, why can’t an artist show all sides of it? Why do we just have to show what we see?

“(The students) basically took all the planes, all the sides of an object and incorporated a piece of each, so that it’s not just flat on front. You sort of peek around the sides and then you see what it might look from the top. So, sometimes it’s very difficult to figure out what Picasso’s doing, but that’s Picasso, right? Some of the students tried that and it was fun.”

This spring, Marler’s group concentrated on collage paintings with the art teacher emphasizing collage being a fine art versus being a folk art.

For the next session, which begins on Sept. 20, Marler sends out a notice to approximately 40 of her former students over the past five years and it’s first come, first served to those who pay the $260 13-class session fee.

If the class is not at full capacity with former students once the notice goes out, Marler fills the remaining spots with newcomers after a week. To inquire about the art sessions, text Marler at 807-631-7856.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal