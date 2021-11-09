Exhibit 99.1 Global-E Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the company that makes global e-commerce border agnostic, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 as well as the outlook for the full year 2021.



“Our strong business momentum continued during the third quarter of 2021, once again breaking performance records, with quarterly revenues at an all-time high of $59.1 million, a 77% increase from the same quarter last year, and significant gross margin expansion”, said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “With numerous client and partnership launches, a healthy and growing pipeline and strong execution across our strategic growth avenues, we are excited with the opportunities that lie ahead of us, as reflected also in our updated guidance for the full year 2021.”

Q 3 2021 Financial Results

GMV 1 in the third quarter of 2021 was $352 million, an increase of 86% year over year

Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $59.1 million, an increase of 77% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $23.0 million and fulfillment services revenue was $36.2 million

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 38.6%, an increase of 840 basis points from 30.2% in the third quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA 2 in the third quarter of 2021 improved to $7.7 million compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was ($28.5) million, compared to a net profit of $1.2 million in the year-ago period. Net profit excluding the Shopify warrants related amortization expense of $29.4 million was $0.9 million



Q 3 2021 Business Highlights

Outperformance across the business lines Service fees revenue grew 89% year over year and its share constituted 39% of revenues; fulfillment fees grew 71% year over year

Continued accelerated growth of US-outbound Continuing the strong penetration to the US market, US outbound revenues were up 91% year over year

Continued to launch new merchants across our main geographies, as well as continued ‘land and expand’ efforts. Select notable examples include: Our relationship with the LVMH luxury group continued to expand during the third quarter of 2021, as we launched two more ‘maisons’ from the group – Givenchy and Sephora Asia, the latter contributing also to our growing Asia-Pacific based business Merchants have continued expanding the scope of their existing partnership with us - for example, the consumer electronics brand Sennheiser added 15 additional markets; the luxury jewelry brand Boucheron (of the Kering group) added the US and Europe markets to the existing serviced countries; and the Spanish footwear brand Camper added 15 new additional markets





Established a strategic partnership with Australia Post that is expected to yield access to their vast Australian client portfolio, and provide further support for our penetration into Asia-Pacific markets

Continued to develop and enhance our multi-local support capabilities, launching Jabra, the global consumer electronics brand, as well as the UK-based football club Leeds United, representing the latest addition to our growing portfolio of sports club merchant partners





On track with the rollout of our exclusive strategic partnership with Shopify:



Continued signing up and going live with large Shopify-based merchants, such as Alo Yoga and Netflix, as well as with smaller emerging brands Completed the first phase of our new native integration into Shopify, with the first pilot merchants already live and selling through the new plug-in. Netflix is one of the first enterprise merchants to be selling through the new native integration



Recently signed a long-term lease for our new headquarters and R&D center in Israel. We expect to move to our new home in the second quarter of next year, once the renovation is completed



Q 3 and Full Year Outlook

Global-e is introducing fourth quarter guidance and raising previously issued guidance for the fiscal year as follows:

Q4 2021 Prior FY 21 Updated FY 2021 (in millions) GMV (1) $465 - $475 $1,350 - $1,370 $1,410 - $1,420 Revenue $76.4 – $78.4 $227.0 – $231.0 $239.0 – $241.0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $7.3 – $8.3 $22.0 - $24.0 $27.9 - $28.9

Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding COVID-19 pandemic on business globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

1 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.

Conference Call Information:

Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-300-8521 International Toll: +1-412-317-6026

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-E’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations



Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA. Global-e defines Adjusted EBITDA as operating profit (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, secondary offering related expenses and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

Global-e uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of Global-e’s overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and to communicate with Global-e’s board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that Global-e’s management uses to assess its operating performance and the operating leverage in Global-e’s business.

Global-e’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish this metric or similar metrics. Furthermore, this metric has certain limitations in that it does not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Global-e’s operations, strategy and Global-e’s projected revenue and other future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to attract new merchants; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; our ability to compete in our industry; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform to meet those needs; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; our expectations regarding the use of proceeds from our initial public offering; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, and related vaccination roll out efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 13, 2021 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e’s mission is to make global e-commerce “border-agnostic.” Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 500 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

Period Ended December 31, September 30, 2020 2021 (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,637 $ 391,024 Short-term deposits 6,457 83,051 Accounts receivable, net 3,594 3,884 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,047 35,467 Marketable securities 16,871 18,424 Funds receivable, including cash in banks 34,492 36,434 Total current assets 153,098 568,284 Property and equipment, net 717 1,131 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,160 3,377 Long term deposits 2,223 2,157 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 729 1,216 Other assets, noncurrent 368 207 Commercial agreement asset - 190,389 Total long-term assets 8,197 198,477 Total assets $ 161,295 $ 766,761 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,057 $ 17,662 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,432 30,883 Funds payable to Customers 34,492 36,434 Short term operating lease liabilities 915 874 Total current liabilities 83,896 85,853 Long-term liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities, net 105 138 Warrants liabilities to preferred shares 5,738 - Long term operating lease liabilities 3,513 2,639 Total liabilities $ 93,252 $ 88,630 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred shares 112,553 - Shareholders’ deficit: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 8,087 783,458 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 111 (177 ) Accumulated deficit (52,708 ) (105,150 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (44,510 ) 678,131 Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders’ (deficit) equity $ 161,295 $ 766,761





Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 33,325 $ 59,119 $ 82,801 $ 162,557 Cost of revenue 23,269 36,308 57,298 103,779 Gross profit 10,056 22,811 25,503 58,778 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,707 8,281 10,528 19,463 Sales and marketing 2,168 34,853 5,944 67,970 General and administrative 2,077 7,762 6,037 14,813 Total operating expenses 7,952 50,896 22,509 102,246 Operating profit (loss) 2,104 (28,085 ) 2,994 (43,468 ) Financial expenses (income), net 850 (217 ) 3,399 7,912 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,254 (27,868 ) (405 ) (51,380 ) Income taxes 6 601 15 1,062 Net earnings (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 1,248 $ (28,469 ) $ (420 ) $ (52,442 ) Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities $ 1,023 $ — $ — $ — Net earnings (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 225 $ (28,469 ) $ (420 ) $ (52,442 ) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.61 ) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 21,480,600 146,629,361 20,953,084 85,714,176 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 29,576,495 146,629,361 20,953,084 85,714,176





Global-E Online Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net profit (loss) $ 1,248 $ (28,469 ) $ (420 ) $ (52,442 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 61 79 170 210 Share-based compensation expense 554 5,464 2,240 8,082 Commercial agreement asset - 29,406 - 54,892 Accounts receivable (228 ) 283 (455 ) (290 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,267 ) (6,753 ) (5,468 ) (12,185 ) Funds receivable (4,847 ) (4,091 ) (7,206 ) (13,611 ) Funds payable to customers 2,352 5,442 (489 ) 1,942 Operating lease ROU assets 222 193 (2,978 ) 783 Deferred contract acquisition costs (141 ) (291 ) (322 ) (665 ) Accounts payable 1,066 (1,389 ) 1,417 (1,395 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (48 ) 5,857 3,040 1,451 Deferred tax liabilities - 29 - 48 Operating lease liabilities (81 ) (287 ) 2,939 (915 ) Warrants liabilities to preferred shares 1,631 - 3,892 5,872 Net cash used in operating activities (478 ) 5,473 (3,640 ) (8,223 ) Investing activities Investment in long-term marketable securities - - - (2,154 ) Proceeds from marketable securities - - - 257 Purchases of short-term investments (5,013 ) (4,681 ) (5,065 ) (76,594 ) Purchases of long-term investments (77 ) 115 (275 ) 66 Purchases of property and equipment (122 ) (361 ) (331 ) (624 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,212 ) (4,927 ) (5,671 ) (79,049 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred shares, net of issuance costs - - 58,821 - Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in IPO, net of issuance costs - - - 396,983 Proceeds from exercise of share options 18 838 458 1,011 Net cash provided by financing activities 18 838 59,279 397,994 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,672 ) 1,384 49,968 310,722 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 76,009 394,371 20,369 85,033 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 70,337 $ 395,755 $ 70,337 $ 395,755





Global-E Online Ltd.

SELECTED OTHER DATA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Key performance metrics Gross Merchandise Value 188,749 351,591 470,196 944,377 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 2,719 7,743 5,404 20,595 Revenue by Category Service fees 12,142 36 % 22,959 39 % 29,442 36 % 61,161 38 % Fulfillment services 21,183 64 % 36,160 61 % 53,359 64 % 101,396 62 % Total revenue $ 33,325 100 % $ 59,119 100 % $ 82,801 100 % $ 162,557 100 % Revenue by merchant outbound region United Kingdom 18,959 57 % 27,142 46 % 50,219 61 % 76,392 47 % United States 8,822 26 % 16,877 29 % 19,740 24 % 46,722 29 % European Union 5,307 16 % 14,577 25 % 12,206 15 % 38,158 23 % Israel 237 1 % 153 0 % 636 1 % 647 0 % Other - - 370 1 % - - 638 0 % Total revenue $ 33,325 100 % $ 59,119 100 % $ 82,801 100 % $ 162,557 100 %

(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table





Global-E Online Ltd.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating profit (loss) 2,104 (28,085 ) 2,994 (43,468 ) (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue 3 20 7 59 Research and development 65 1,875 270 2,319 Selling and marketing 65 264 182 708 General and administrative 421 3,305 1,781 4,996 Total stock-based compensation 554 5,464 2,240 8,082 (2) Depreciation and amortization 61 79 170 210 (3) Secondary Offering Costs - 879 - 879 (4) Commercial agreement asset amortization - 29,406 - 54,892 Adjusted EBITDA 2,719 7,743 5,404 20,595



