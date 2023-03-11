If 'Exhausted' Sums Up Your Life Right Now, Here Are 26 Time-Saving Buys You Definitely Need

Save yourself some serious time with these helpful buys

Save yourself some serious time with these helpful buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Life is hard enough as it is — and my time is precious — so I’m all about making things easy for myself wherever possible, and getting rid of any unnecessary hassle.

Like the sound of less hectic vibes? These time-saving products will take the stress out of some of your least favourite day-to-day tasks, so you can enjoy some much-needed respite. Now, go and put your feet up!

If you don't have time to do a deep clean...

Amazon

If you don't have time to do a deep clean...

Dr. Beckmann's toilet cleaner will remove any limescale residue and buildup. Just empty the sachet into your toilet, leave for ten minutes, and flush!

£3 from Amazon

If you can't fit ironing into your schedule...

Amazon

If you can't fit ironing into your schedule...

Make even the most awkward of fabrics easy to iron thanks to this spray. It will turn silk, linen, and other tricky materials more supple so they are less creased when ironing.

£6.43 from Amazon

If you hate having to separate out your laundry...

Amazon

If you hate having to separate out your laundry...

This laundry basket has a separate section for lights and darks, so you don't have the hassle of organising different piles.

£12.99 from Amazon

If you spend way too long struggling to do up your jewellery...

Amazon

If you spend way too long struggling to do up your jewellery...

Check out these magnetic clasps that will make fastening bracelets or necklaces a lot less fiddly. Plus, you get four in a pack.

£3.59 from Amazon

If waiting for moisturiser to dry takes too long...

Amazon

If waiting for moisturiser to dry takes too long...

Save time in the morning thanks to this Sanctuary Spa moisturiser that can be applied to wet skin.

£6.37 from Amazon

If giving yourself a bouncy blow-dry is too time-consuming...

Amazon

If giving yourself a bouncy blow-dry is too time-consuming...

Super quick and easy to use, this Revlon hairdryer brush will give you that salon sleek blow dry with minimal effort.

Story continues

£41.05 from Amazon

If you hate how long it takes to prepare your evening meals...

Amazon

If you hate how long it takes to prepare your evening meals...

Take the strain out of dinner prep thanks to this vegetable chopper that will finely dice your ingredients in one fluid motion.

£19.99 from Amazon

If picking up vegetable scraps is the bane of your life...

Amazon

If picking up vegetable scraps is the bane of your life...

And while you're cooking, check out this over-the-cabinet bin that allows you to slide any food waste off the counter and transport it to the household bin with ease.

£3.99 from Amazon

If defrosting meat is the one task you always forget to do...

Amazon

If defrosting meat is the one task you always forget to do...

If you always forget to defrost your food in time, this tray will speed up the thawing process.

£22.99 from Amazon

If you don't think you can squeeze in a haircut for a while ...

Amazon

If you don't think you can squeeze in a haircut for a while ...

L'Oréal's leave-in conditioner will help to reduce the appearance of split ends, meaning you can wait just a little longer for that haircut.

£5.59 from Amazon

If detangling your tresses takes far too long...

Amazon

If detangling your tresses takes far too long...

Speaking of hair, this brush is designed to detangle wet and dry hair without it snagging on your locks.

£7.19 from Amazon

If you're guilty of letting grime build-up in your shower...

Amazon

If you're guilty of letting grime build-up in your shower...

Prevent mould and limescale in your shower with this daily cleaner that you just need to spray and leave without scrubbing or rinsing.

£5.99 from Amazon

If you hate going back-and-forth from the car with shopping bags...

Amazon

If you hate going back-and-forth from the car with shopping bags...

Carry multiple shopping bags at once thanks to this nifty tool so you only have to do one trip.

£7.99 from Amazon

If you find DIY tasks really draining...

Amazon

If you find DIY tasks really draining...

Check out this all-in-one picture hanging tool. It has sliding pins so you can mark where to drill, and due to the built-in leveller it will ensure your picture will be level.

£16.99 from Amazon

If doing up your laces is a real inconvenience...

Amazon

If doing up your laces is a real inconvenience...

Replace your regular laces with these elasticated ones, so that you can slip on your shoes and go. Plus, you get two pairs of laces in a pack.

£6.89 (were £11.49) from Amazon

If you're always forgetting things whenever you swap bags...

Amazon

If you're always forgetting things whenever you swap bags...

If you like to switch out your handbags every so often, you might want to add this organiser insert to your basket. It has lots of different compartments for storage, making it easier to transport your belongings.

£6.99 from Amazon

If you always need to tidy-up your nails after a speedy mani...

Amazon

If you always need to tidy-up your nails after a speedy mani...

This nail polish remover pen will help you get rid of any mishaps when you need to paint your nails quickly.

£10.46 from Amazon

If you're in need of a way to quickly tidy away handbags, hoodies, and scarves...

Amazon

If you're in need of a way to quickly tidy away handbags, hoodies, and scarves...

These forty connector hooks are great for adding extra space to existing hangers, but they're also the perfect shape for your hoodies to hang onto without having to wrestle with the hanger.

£4.29 from Amazon

If you really don't like it when recipes ask you to dice garlic...

Amazon

If you really don't like it when recipes ask you to dice garlic...

This nifty mincer will make the garlic-chopping process a lot less time consuming.

£6.99 from Amazon

If you find slicing apples a real bore...

Amazon

If you find slicing apples a real bore...

And in a similar vain, this apple gadget will help you to chop even slices and remove the core.

£6.49 from Amazon

If you dread having to de-fog your car in the mornings...

Amazon

If you dread having to de-fog your car in the mornings...

Save an extra few minutes in the morning with this car dehumidifier. It will absorb excess moisture and condensation in your vehicle to stop the windscreen from misting up.

£7.26 from Amazon

If you haven't got time to factor in a full-blown fake tanning session...

Amazon

If you haven't got time to factor in a full-blown fake tanning session...

If you love the glowy look a fake tan achieves but you just don't have the time to wait for it to develop, check out St Moriz's gradual tan that you can instantly wash off.

£4.99 from Amazon

If applying false lashes is far too fiddly...

Amazon

If applying false lashes is far too fiddly...

If you're familiar with the faff of applying false lashes, I think you'll appreciate this handy applicator.

£4.97 from Amazon

If you're rubbish at removing bottle tops...

Amazon

If you're rubbish at removing bottle tops...

This magnetic bottle opener will easily remove any caps from your drinks in just one motion.

£8.99 from Amazon

If you find dusting your blinds really boring...

Amazon

If you find dusting your blinds really boring...

Cleaning venetian blinds can feel like a thankless task, which is why I predict you'll love these dusters that are designed to fit on the individual slits.

£10.99 from Amazon

If you're all about multi-tasking make-up products...

Amazon

If you're all about multi-tasking make-up products...

Burt's Bees 2-in-1 lip and cheek stain will give you a soft, glowy makeup look in seconds.

£9.99 from Amazon

More HuffPost Shopping