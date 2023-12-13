Exhausted Newcastle must use wildcard factor to restore Champions League hopes

Newcastle might be exhausted, but they will need everything against AC Milan on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Newcastle will have to call upon every last ounce of energy from their battered and exhausted squad to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive with the visit of AC Milan on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe has named the same 10 outfield players in the line-up for all six matches played since November 25, and in the last two matches it has caught up with them. The team who had stunned Chelsea, battled against Manchester United and left France aggrieved with a point against Paris Saint Germain, had come undone on the road against Everton and Tottenham.

At least most of that same XI will likely have to dust themselves down, get out of the ice baths and prepare for another fraught 90 minutes – this time of Champions League football. Although Calumn Wilson and Sean Longstaff, who returned from injury to come off the bench at Spurs on Sunday could be pushing for starts and bring a renewed energy to the side.

Fortunately for Newcastle, their home form has remained superb. Only Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have got the better of the Magpies at St James’ Park this season, and the atmosphere and supporters will undoubtedly have a role to play in what could be the club’s final Champions League match of the campaign.

Newcastle looked exhausted during their 4-1 defeat at Tottenham

Following the draw in Paris, Newcastle’s fate is largely out of their hands, both them and PSG need to win their final matches, and for the other result to fall in their favour to progress out of the group. Although if the club avoid defeat they will finish third, and drop down into the Europa League, and if PSG fail to win in Dortmund, and Newcastle win, they will qualify.

Howe admitted after his side’s 4-1 defeat at Spurs on Sunday that any changes he makes he wants to benefit the team, but it is unlikely that wholesale changes would even be possible against AC Milan. The manager may be left to hope the crowd can help the team rediscover the same belief and energy they showed in both matches against PSG.

Ultimately, the group may still be decided by a controversial stoppage-time penalty at the Parc des Princes. Tino Livramento, who has been called upon to play left-back in recent matches and has risen to the occasion, was penalised for a handball. Kylian Mbappe converted the late spot-kick and ensured the match finished in a draw, and more significantly, that PSG go into the final round of matches above the Magpies in Group F.

Last year Howe relied on a small core of players to lead the side, but this year, with the club still in every competition, and the added pressures of European football, it has just proved slightly too much.

Newcastle have suffered two successive defeats on the road in their last two Premier League matches

Speaking after the match on Sunday, Howe was forced to admit: “I’ve been backed into a very difficult position with team selection even in-game decisions. We’re in a difficult position at the minute.”

His comments almost downplay the gravity of the situation for the club who could exit Europe’s top competition, their return to the Champions League for the first time in two decades, largely because of an unexplainable injury crisis.

Newcastle’s first match of the group was away in Milan, and on that occasion, they were lucky to escape with a draw. The Italian club dominated possession, had 17 attempts and eight on target, while the Magpies managed just one shot on target.

The players were understandably overawed, Jacob Murphy was caught smiling away as the Champions League anthem played around the stadium, and six players had never played in the tournament before.

But this time around they will be more confident. The game is at a cold St James’ Park rather than the towering San Siro, they have already got the better of PSG, and it is clear that to keep their chances of staying in the competition alive, a win is required.