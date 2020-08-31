ExGen Announces Updated 43-101 Resource at Empire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report data from updated NI 43-10 resource estimate for the Empire Mine Project, in Custer County, Idaho, USA (the “Empire Mine”) prepared by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC (“HRC”).

The results of the Empire Mine work programme, to date, were published throughout the period 2017 to present, and can be found in the Company’s news releases filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Highlights

New NI 43-101 resource reported at the Empire Mine oxide open pit based on future recovery of copper, zinc, gold and silver increases Measured & Indicated resources increased by 27%



Measured & Indicated open pit resource using a combined metal cut-off grade of 0.36% copper equivalent, compared with the previously reported May 2019 resource using a copper-only cut-off of 0.184%, has increased as follows:

Metal Measured & Indicated resource May 2020 May 2019 Increase Copper (tonnes) 81,948 73,872 11% Zinc (tonnes) 37,650 29,813 26% Silver (ounces) 6,824,460 6,038,000 13% Gold (ounces) 217,500 139,000 56% Measured & Indicated Tonnes 19,302,000 15,169,000 27%

Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “I am pleased to see the large increase in the polymetallic resource at Empire. Our M+I tonnes increased by 27%, with the gold M+I seeing the largest increase at 56%. Of note, our inferred resource tonnes also increased by an impressive 147%.”

Empire Mine - 2020 Resource Update

In May 2019 an NI 43-101 resource on the oxide copper deposit at Empire was generated for a heap leach SX/EW open pit to recover copper. This heap leach operation would not recover gold and silver unless a separate heap leach precious metals operation was built on completion of the copper leaching operation. With an agitation leach plant to recover copper and zinc followed by a gold/silver Merrill Crowe recovery circuit as an alternative to the heap leach operation it was decided to evaluate the resources based on the recovery of copper, zinc, gold and silver. With the gold price performance since the 2019 resource calculation this has been an increasingly attractive alternative to the heap leach option.

Based on the examination of the distribution of gold, silver, and zinc values, and independent of copper values, from the assays used in the May 2019 Empire oxide resource, HRC estimated this updated NI 43-101 resource using the value of all gold, silver, copper and zinc in the deposit using a combined metal cut-off grade of 0.36% copper equivalent. The Measured & Indicated Empire Mine open pit resource based on a combined metal cut-off grade of 0.36% copper equivalent, compared with the May 2019 resource at a copper-only cut-off of 0.184%, is tabulated as follows:

Mineral Resource Statement for Empire Mine, after Hard Rock Consulting May 2020 CLASS Tonnes Cu Equiv % Average Grade Metal Content Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Zn Ag Au Cu Equiv % % g/t g/t tonnes tonnes ozs ozs Tonnes Measured 6,389,000 0.82 0.46 0.22 11.8 0.315 29,134 14,184 2,423,810 64,703 52,408 Indicated 12,913,000 0.79 0.41 0.18 10.6 0.368 52,814 23,502 4,400,649 152,797 102,094 M+I 19,302,000 0.80 0.42 0.20 11.0 0.351 81,948 37,685 6,824,460 217,500 154,502 Inferred 10,544,000 0.81 0.46 0.12 7.9 0.368 47,975 12,864 2,678,035 124,749 85,043

*Notes:

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are that part of the mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geologic evidence and sampling, which is sufficient to imply but not verify grade or quality continuity. Inferred mineral resources may not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected, though not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

Mineral resources are reported at a 0.36% CuEq cutoff. The CuEq is calculated based on the following assumptions: a long-term copper price of US$3.30/lb; gold price of US$1,650/oz; silver price of US$19.25/oz; zinc price of $1.21/lb; assumed combined operating ore costs of US$19.25/t (process, general and administrative and mining taxes); refining costs of $0.10/lb of CuEq; metallurgical recoveries of 85% for copper, 85% for gold; 65% for silver and 60% for zinc and a 2.5% royalty.

These Mineral Resource are considered to be amenable to open-pit mining and are constrained by a conceptual Lersch Grossman pit shell generated on the same costs, metal prices and recoveries used in the above CuEq calculation and an average mining cost of $1.80/t and variable pit slope angles that ranged from 45–52o

Rounding may result in apparent differences between when summing tons, grade and contained metal content. Tonnage and copper and zinc grade measurements are in Imperial units. Gold and silver grades are reported in metric g/tonne units to remain consistent with past reporting formats.

