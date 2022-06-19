Exfoliators: 10 of the best

Photograph: Vadym Drobot/Alamy

If your skin looks dull, more than likely it is down to dead skin cells. We all accumulate dead skin. Yes, you can’t really see it, but you’ll notice your skin texture is a little off and the tone could do with a wake-up call. When this happens, no matter how much moisturiser, highlighter or blusher you use, your skin remains dead to the world. The best exfoliators come in a liquid – essentially acids (not as scary as they sound) – that eat away at the dead cells so your skin comes alive and your products thereafter will work more efficiently. (There are grainy exfoliators, of course, but 90% of these should be approached with caution.) Most people can’t be bothered with an exfoliator as they think cleansing should be enough. Alas, cleansing alone will not suffice – unless your cleanser has an exfoliating function, which is one of the many elements I find appealing in the newer wave of exfoliators. Cleansers created with exfoliating acids mean you don’t always need to use a separate exfoliator every day. Those with more sensitive skin no longer have to sacrifice comfort for the sake of a good exfoliator because many, like Seed To Skin’s, are as powerful as they are gentle. The types of resurfacing acids used in products have also evolved. Early on, most incorporated glycolic acid, which some find harsh. These days a mix of resurfacing acids, such as Mandelic (great for pigmentation), means you can tackle a wealth of skin conditions. Especially dull skin.

1. Goodhabit Rescue Me Texture Magic Exfoliating Toner £40, goodhabitskin.com

2. Zelens PHA Resurfacing Facial Pads £70, johnlewis.com

3. ESPA Tri-Active Liquid Exfoliator £40, espaskincare.com

4. 001 Skincare Exfoliating & Conditioning Silk Gel Cleanser £42, 001skincare.com

5. Alpha H Generation Glow Daily Resurfacing Essence £54.95, alpha-h.com

6. Youth to the People Mandelic Acid + Superfood Unity Exfoliant £32, cultbeauty.co.uk

7. Philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Solution £28, feelunique.com

8. Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution £49, spacenk.com

9. Bare Minerals Ageless Phyto AHA Radiance Facial £44, bareminerals.co.uk

10. Seed To Skin The Fermen’ Tonic £75, net-a-porter.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto