Exeter win again & Trailfinders thump Loughborough

Ebony Jefferies was among the try-scorers in Exeter's win over Leicester Tigers [Getty Images]

Exeter Chiefs continued their winning start to the Premiership Women's Rugby season with a 52-10 bonus-point victory against Leicester Tigers.

The hosts wrapped up the bonus inside 18 minutes as Emily and Flo Robinson both crossed early before Maisy Allen scored two tries in quick succession.

Nancy McGillivray added a fifth soon after, before Liv McGoverne and Ebony Jefferies took Exeter's try tally to seven for the first half.

Evie Wills scored Leicester's first points on the hour mark but Mikiela Nelson and Eilidh Sinclair hit back for Exeter before Jordan Russell's late consolation for the visitors.

Exeter climb to third after two consecutive wins at the start of the season, while Leicester are eighth after two defeats.

Elsewhere, Trailfinders claimed their first win of the campaign with a 64-33 bonus-point success in a high-scoring affair with Loughborough Lightning.

Abi Burton and Ellie Boatman scored early tries for the hosts but Lightning hit back through Carmela Morrall.

Kendra Cousineau and Alicia Maude exchanged tries before Annabel Meta and Boatman extended Trailfinders' lead.

Burton was sent off three minutes before the break to hand Loughborough a lifeline and they quickly capitalised as Daisy Hibbert-Jones crossed to make it 33-19 at half-time.

Kat Evans scored for Trailfinders after the break but Amelia Williams also got over the whitewash for Loughborough to claim a try-scoring bonus.

Meta's second try stretched Trailfinders' lead before player numbers on the field were levelled up when Loughborough's Abby Duguid was sent off.

Vicky Laflin, Emma Uren and Megan Barwick scored further tries for the Trailfinders but Loughborough remained committed and Lia Green rewarded their persistence with a consolation try.

Trailfinders move up to fourth, while Lightning climb to seventh after securing a bonus point despite consecutive defeats.