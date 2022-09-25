Exeter v Harlequins live: Score and latest updates from Premiership Rugby

exeter chiefs v harlequins live score premiership rugby latest updates - Harry Trump/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Exeter Chiefs versus Harlequins at Sandy Park, with kick-off at 3pm.

Chiefs have started off the season in flying form, edging a win over defending champions Leicester on opening weekend following a last-gasp try from Patrick Schickerling, and a more comfortable win over embattled Worcester last weekend.

But they will have to harness all of their defensive firepower to make it three-in-a-row against Harlequins today. Last weekend's narrow loss against rivals Saracens showed their strength, and with several players, including Marcus Smith, back in the starting XI, they should be an improved side at Sandy Park.

This is the Chiefs' second home game of the season, and Director of Rugby Rob Baxter lauded the opportunity for home matches to prove the difference this season.

“The fact we’re home in a lot ways is more important than Harlequins, just because I want us to perform here.

"What we’ve talked about this week – and I will remind them again now – is it’s a home game and we set high standards for home games of ourselves," Baxter said.

“In the last game you could see what a big home performance could do and the atmosphere it can create. Against Leicester, you could feel the crowd growing and growing and they played a huge part in the game. There was huge energy within the ground and it felt like Leicester were hanging on and that we were growing, it’s just whether we would run out of time in the end.

“It was like what Sir Alex Ferguson used to say: ‘we weren’t going to get beat, but we may run out of time’, and that’s kind of how it felt.

"I want us to be that team that is coming forward all the team, whether we’re in front or behind, we need to be pushing forward and challenging."

Ahead of kick-off, we'll be bringing you team news, live updates, and latest reaction after the match too.