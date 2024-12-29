Exeter v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership live: score and latest updates

Henry Slade will be desperate to arrest Exeter’s nosediving form - Getty Images/David Rogers

03:07 PM GMT

Wifi problems at Sandy Park

Unfortunately we’re going to have to close the live element of our coverage, owing to patchy wifi at Sandy Park. We’ll leave this blog running with the score updated at the top of the page, but sadly we can’t provide live coverage.

03:04 PM GMT

Dan Frost scores inside three minutes

Exeter are under way straight away and it’s Dan Frost with the score, from a Gloucester overthrow at a five-metre lineout. Slade knocks over the conversion. Massive error from the Gloucester hooker there.

02:52 PM GMT

A rousing ovation at Sandy Park

The two teams head down the tunnel before kick-off to a cacophony of noise in the South West.

Sandy Park is up for this one. Can the players match the crowd’s energy?

02:48 PM GMT

Just over 10 mins until kick-off

Where’s your money? Is today finally the day when Exeter break the hoodoo?

02:44 PM GMT

Today’s referee...

... is Mr Ian Tempest.

02:40 PM GMT

Team news!

Note the late change on the Exeter bench, with Ross Vintcent dropping out, replaced by Rusi Tuima.

Exeter: J Hodge; O Woodburn, B Hammersley, T Tua, T Wyatt; H Slade, S Townsend; S Sio, D Frost, M Street, D Jenkins (c), R Capstick, E Roots, J Vermeulen, G Fisilau.

Replacements unused: Innard, Goodrick-Clarke, Iosefa-Scott, Tuima, Molina, Cairns, Haydon-Wood, Wimbush.

Gloucester: S Carreras; C Wade, M Llewellyn, S Atkinson, J Hathaway; G Anscombe, T Williams; M Vivas, S Blake, K Gotovtsev, F Thomas, M Alemanno, J Clement, L Ludlow (c), R Ackermann.

Replacements unused: Singleton, Ford-Robinson, Knight, Jordan, Tuisue, Englefield, Harris, Barton.

02:37 PM GMT

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s Premiership match between Exeter and Gloucester.

Good afternoon from a sold-out Sandy Park! Can Exeter finally achieve what has so far avoided them this season and win a Premiership match. The losing streak of Rob Baxter’s side is up to nine league games now, and today would be a tenth. Despite Gloucester’s form - the Cherry and Whites have won their past three Premiership matches - there is a sense of expectation around a packed house in Devon that today is the day for the Chiefs to finally get the monkey off their backs. It has been 232 long days since Exeter’s faithful tasted Premiership success.

“I look at this group, look at how they train and their attitude towards wanting to get on with things and I’ve got confidence before every game,” said Baxter, Exeter’s director of rugby. “I’ve felt that before every game we’ve played this season, I’ve never once gone into a game thinking ‘this is it, there’s no chance of us winning’.

“We are only a performance away from feeling very different about our season. Will it be this week? I certainly hope so. Will we put things in place to try to help it happen this week? We certainly will.”

Gloucester have not won at Sandy Park since 2018 - and that was in the Champions Cup - but they are resurgent. Victory today would be the fourth on the spin, something George Skivington’s side have not achieved for two years. A healthy bonus-point victory could see Gloucester climb into the top four after Saracens’ loss and Leicester’s draw.

It has been a barmy Premiership weekend so far. Let’s hope this one follows suit.

The confirmed line-ups, with a change to the Chiefs’ bench, are next!