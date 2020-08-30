Exeter run riot against weakened Worcester side scoring nine tries in crushing victory

Exeter Chief's Jonny Hill runs in to score his sides sixth try during the Gallagher Premiership match at Sandy Park, Exeter. - PA

Exeter Chiefs 59 Worcester Warriors 7

Jonny Hill further underlined his credentials for a possible England call-up by becoming the first lock to score a hat-trick of tries in the Premiership in 17 years.

England No.8 Sam Simmonds also weighed in with a treble and international team-mate Jack Nowell grabbed a touchdown on his return from a hamstring injury as Exeter Chiefs moved 14 points clear at the top of the Premiership table with a nine-try demolition of under-strength Worcester.

The Warriors deserve credit, though, for the way they stuck to their task after making 15 changes from the team that had beaten Harlequins during the week, and were rewarded with a late consolation score.

Simon Shaw was the last second row to get a league treble, and Exeter head coach Ali Hepher was full of praise for Hill’s contribution.

“That is a fantastic achievement,” said Hepher. “Jonny has come back in off lockdown in a different frame of mind, and he has just knocked his game on and matured nicely, and he is bringing all that ability he has got.

“He is athletic, he is physical, you saw today what pace he’s got and he calls our line-out and is smart, and you can’t ask for much more from a lock.”

The win made it 14 points out of a possible 15 from a hectic three matches in nine days period for Exeter, including away wins over nearest title rivals Sale Sharks and Bristol.

Hepher added: “When you put your plans in place, you look for where you are going to pick up points, and you are going to be vulnerable at times but you can’t go after all three games, so the win at Bristol on Tuesday night was huge for us.

“I am delighted with where the squad is at and the strength in depth is fantastic, and as a whole we couldn’t be in a better place.”

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons found positives to take from the clash with the Premiership leaders.

“We stood off them in the first half, and the minute you do that against opponents like that – a power and possession based team – you are going to have a massive problem, and that’s exactly what happened to us,” he said.

“What really pleased me was the last 20 minutes, we came back at them, the bench made a difference, Matty Cox playing his 100th game for us did really, really well, and we finished the game strongly.”

A further blow for Worcester was the loss of No.8 GJ van Velze to what looked like a serious shoulder injury.

The Chiefs scored two tries in the opening 11 minutes through Sam Simmonds and Hill and added another four before the break.

They seemed set to surpass their Premiership record 55-point margin of victory, set against London Welsh in 2015, when they moved 59-0 ahead in the 64th minute with Simmonds’ hat-trick try, but the Warriors kept going well and centre Ashley Beck crossed in the corner 10 minutes from time to give them some reward for their efforts.

Match details

Exeter Chiefs: S Hogg, J Nowell (H Skinner 51), H Slade, I Whitten, A Cuthbert, J Simmonds (capt) (T Hendrickson 64), J Maunder (S Hidalgo-Clyne 55), B Moon (B Keast 55), L Cowan-Dickie (J Innard 55), H Williams (M Street 55), J Gray, J Hill (W Witty 51, S Simmonds 63), D Ewers, J Vermeulen, S Simmonds (R Capstick 57).

Worcester Warriors: S van Breda, N David, A Beck, W Butler (capt), A Hearle (O Morris 64), B Searle, M Heaney (J Kitto 47), C Black (L Holsey 64), B Cutting (I Miller 51), R Palframan (J Morris 51), J Scott (J Clegg ht), A Kitchener (M Williams 60), C Montgomery, S Lewis (B Cutting 73), GJ van Velze (M Cox 51).

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).

Scoring sequence: 5-0 S Simmonds try, 7-0 J Simmonds con, 12-0 Hill try, 14-0 J Simmonds con, 19-0 S Simmonds try, 21-0 J Simmonds con, 26-0 Nowell try, 31-0 Hill try, 36-0 Hill try, 38-0 J Simmonds con, 43-0 Hogg try, 45-0 J Simmonds con, 50-0 Vermeulen try, 52-0 J Simmonds con, 57-0 S Simmonds try, 59-0 J Simmonds con, 59-5 Beck try, 59-7 Searle con.