Exeter 'rode their luck' in FA Cup win - Caldwell

Exeter City scored five goals in a game for the first time since they beat Accrington 5-0 in March 2023 [Rex Features]

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell said his side "rode their luck" as they beat Barnet in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

The Grecians twice trailed to the National League side before scoring three late goals to win the first round tie 5-3 at St James Park.

It was the most goals Exeter had conceded in any game this season as Caldwell's side progressed in the FA Cup for the first time in two years.

"It was a fantastic game of football, for the neutral it was a proper cup tie," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think all the credit has to go to Barnet, I thought they were outstanding today, they showed how good teams are in the National League.

"We rode our luck at times, I think in the end it was a bit of a gun fight and we had more ammunition than they did."

Josh Magennis got his first hat-trick since scoring one for Wigan in the EFL Trophy 14 months ago [Rex Features]

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis continued his good form as he scored a hat-trick.

It took his tally to five goals in as many games for club and country after the 34-year-old began his City career with 10 goalless appearances.

"He looked ready for the game and that's what he's been all season," Caldwell said of his summer signing.

"He's been a man really, his experience and his attitude rubs off on others and he led the line fantastically well.

"It wasn't until the finishers came on - all of them made a huge impact on the game - Jay Bird, Demi Mitchell, Kami Doyle, Ed Francis and then even late in the game Fitzy (Jack Fitzwater), when you need a sub to come on and within seconds he's got his gear on, he's ready.

"That's what we need. We need everyone buying into it to try to contribute to three competitions this year.

"We're going to need all the squad, and today the five finishers and Josh Magennis were were the difference and got us over the line."