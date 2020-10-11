What Exeter really think of Saracens: 'They won those titles by cheating'

Nothing lasts forever, not least in professional sport. Less than 72 hours after England had been hammered 32-12 by South Africa in the World Cup final in Tokyo in early November, a different kind of typhoon ripped through the UK newspapers. Premiership Rugby, following months of deliberation, announced that Saracens had been found guilty of breaching the salary cap regulations, fined them an unprecedented £5.36m and initially docked them 35 league points. They stopped short of stripping Sarries of their titles but with large sections of the game in uproar the points deduction was ultimately increased by a further 70 points to guarantee their relegation to the Championship.

Few tears were shed in the West Country and Rob Baxter, in particular, was less than sympathetic. Having spent hours poring over spreadsheets to try to work out how to build a competitive Premiership squad beneath the cap ceiling, Exeter’s director of rugby was unimpressed by the argument that Saracens were simply guilty of innocent naivety or muddled accounting.

“Everyone thought there was something wrong for a number of years. But that’s different to it being blatantly exposed. I don’t care what anybody says, it’s not been exposed as a little bit of an accident.

“Even the little bit they found, percentage-wise, makes an incredible difference within your squad. You’re never really needing to lose a player because you can spread the money around and keep everyone happy. People look at it and say: ‘That’s only four or five players.’ It’s not. Not at all. It means you can keep your players on a wage level where it’s not worth them moving to another club.

Rob Baxter (right), the Exeter director of rugby, and the owner, Tony Rowe, look dejected after their defeat to Saracens in the 2019 Premiership final. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“I’m not saying Saracens don’t do a lot of things well. They’re well coached and they get the importance of building a good team environment and having a good culture. But on top of that they get to do it with 30 better players than any other squad can put together. That’s the bit that has bugged me more than anything else. When I actually found out how deliberately it had been done and for how long … even then there was no apology, not even a hint of one.”

From the players’ perspective there was also a nagging sense of professional and personal loss: of potential earnings, bonuses and international recognition. Had Saracens adhered by the letter and spirit of the rules and not had such a stellar squad, would they have won all those trophies and harvested all those caps?

Don Armand, among the Exeter players regularly overlooked for international honours, also flagged up a significant human dimension. “We’d been sticking to the salary cap. That means you’re not getting as much money as you know some of their guys are getting. If you go to Sarries and you’ve got a coinvestment arrangement and your post-career is sorted, there is much less stress. You can just focus on your rugby and your fun trips away. It makes it a lot easier to focus on rugby day in, day out.”

When Armand looked around the Exeter dressing room, he was also reminded of those players who had left the club prematurely because the club, in order to stay under the cap, could not afford to keep everyone. “We wouldn’t necessarily have won those three finals we lost but if we had won a couple of them it would have benefited individuals who have subsequently left. They would have had a much better CV and their career-earning potential would have been much better, as has happened when a Saracens player has left to join a French side.

“There’s also a lot of Exeter guys who should have played for England and haven’t. I could name a few. Even those guys who have been in and out have lost out, not just on career-changing money but career-changing reputations. Those frustrations get brushed under the carpet publicly – from an individual perspective there’s a lot that people don’t see.”

