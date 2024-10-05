Exeter’s Liv McGoverne floors Quins but absences take shine off PWR opener

Exeter’s Liv McGoverne and her teammates celebrate scoring the winning points from a late penalty against Harlequins Photograph: Jed Leicester/Shutterstock

Harlequins versus Exeter Chiefs is a fixture which is usually littered with internationals and while stars like the Wales and Quins wing Lisa Neumann and England-capped Exeter back row Emily Robinson were playing in their clubs’ opening Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) match, 31 players across both sides were not available because they are away on international duty.

The reason the league is starting in October and clashing with the WXV tournaments is because there is a shortened PWR schedule this season due to the 2025 Rugby World Cup. But the overlap has seen criticism from the likes of Exeter head coach Susie Appleby, who was missing 16 players with Quins without 15, who said she couldn’t understand the decision in the buildup to the PWR match.

The game saw Exeter come out on top which landed a blow to Harlequins. London Calling by the Clash rang around the stadium pre-game and a clash is what fans were given, albeit a scrappy one. The physical encounter was highlighted by an early crunching tackle by Harlequins back row Nicole Wythe. The hosts were awarded multiple penalties in the opening 15 minutes but turned down the three-point option in favour of kicks to the corner and tap and gos. The first few attempts went awry but Exeter continued to give away penalties and eventually Wythe was over for the first try of the game. Both clubs toiled away in attack, with a chorus of “come on you Quins” chants soundtracking the efforts, but a cagey half saw Quins 7-0 up at the break.

Harlequins looked the brighter side as the second half began but Exeter made life difficult for the London club. Second row Lauren Brooks was almost over in the corner but the visitors held her up over the line. After almost 14 minutes of effort with no score return, Harlequins fly-half Ella Cromack pointed to the sticks after yet another Exeter penalty but she missed.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Exeter started to turn the tide and with Quins hooker Maja Mueller in the sin bin, the visitors took full advantage with Taz Bricknell scoring. However, they couldn’t level the game with the fly-half Liv McGoverne’s conversion legally disrupted by Lauren Torley. Quins were then handed more blows with Izzy Mayhew and Wythe coming off with injuries. Exeter won a scrum penalty in kickable distance McGoverne stepped up with a chance to win the game. The fly-half slotted the kick to pull off an unbelievable comeback to break Quins hearts.

Next weekend Harlequins host defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter welcome Leicester Tigers. But the lack of internationals will still be prevalent with the WXV tournaments not finishing until 12 October.