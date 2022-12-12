Exeter dealt another blow as Gloucester beat them to George McGuigan signing

Ben Coles
·2 min read
George McGuigan: Gloucester beat Exeter to signing of former Newcastle hooker - Getty Images/David Rogers
Gloucester moved quickly to sign hooker George McGuigan with immediate effect after Exeter Chiefs were also interested in signing the now former Newcastle player, Telegraph Sport understands.

McGuigan, 29, had been targeted by Exeter as a signing for next season to replace England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will join Montpellier after the World Cup.

However Gloucester launched a bid to sign McGuigan with immediate effect on a long-term deal after the club's England international hooker, Jack Singleton, suffered a serious leg injury playing against Northampton Saints at the beginning of December.

Singleton was replaced before the end of the first half in that game by Santiago Socino and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The resulting injury credits made available to the club by Singleton's injury enabled Gloucester to move for McGuigan immediately, with the deal finalised in a matter of days. Gloucester are likely to have also paid a small fee to Newcastle, given McGuigan's contract ran until the end of the season.

McGuigan, who scored 15 tries in the Gallagher Premiership last season, returned to Newcastle for his second spell at the club from Leicester Tigers back in 2018, and was recently called up to train with England during the autumn.

As a result of McGuigan's departure, Newcastle will turn to Jamie Blamire, the England international who recently signed a new contract with the club.

Matt Thompson, Newcastle's rugby committee chairman, said: "Contract negotiations are always tough, and competition for a player of George’s talent is always high. We were keen to see him stay with us but unfortunately we couldn’t meet his expectations. It’s a shame, but it’s also a decision that is George’s to make and we wish him all the best."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: "It’s a huge coup for the club that we’ve been able to secure someone of George’s talent."

