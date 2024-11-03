Exeter Chiefs beat Saracens to go top of PWR table

The Exeter Chiefs are the last remaining unbeaten team in Premiership Women's Rugby this season [Getty Images]

Exeter Chiefs beat Saracens 29-12 in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash to leapfrog the visitors at the Premiership Women's Rugby summit.

Both teams won their opening four fixtures, but Saracens went into Saturday's game as league leaders having picked up two more bonus points.

But the Chiefs ended Saracens' 100% start by claiming a bonus-point victory at Sandy Park to go three points clear in top spot.

Merryn Doidge opened the scoring for the hosts before Saracens went in front through tries by Sarah McKenna and Akina Gondwe.

The Chiefs hit back through Flo Robinson and Alex Tessier kicked a penalty to give them a 17-12 lead at half-time.

They dominated the second half, with Eilidh Sinclair and Hope Rogers touching down to claim the extra point.

On Sunday, Gloucester-Hartpury returned to winning ways with a 27-14 bonus-point victory over bottom club Sale Sharks.

The defending champions were beaten by Saracens in their last outing but Beth Stafford handed them an early lead with the opening try.

Winless Sale hit back through Sofia Stefan to level the score at half-time.

Gloucester regained the lead after the interval through Nel Metcalfe before Neve Jones stretched their advantage.

Jones doubled her tally to claim the bonus on the hour mark and Charlotte Woodman added further gloss to the victory before Sale's Trudy Cowan powered over for a late consolation.

Gloucester move up to third in the table, while Sale remain rooted to the bottom.

Meanwhile, Trailfinders claimed a 34-17 bonus-point win at winless Leicester Tigers.

Chloe Rollie opened the scoring for the visitors before Rosie Inman added a second.

Fran McGhie reduced the deficit to five points at the interval before Leicester edged in front after Julia Omokhuale's converted try.

Trailfinders regained the lead through Julia Schell before Caity Mattinson slid over to provide a cushion one minute later.

Emma Taylor secured the bonus for Trailfinders before adding a fifth try, while McGhie also doubled her tally for Tigers.