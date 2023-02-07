Exeter cans recycling scheme hits 'milestone' £10,000

Cans4City said it had collected about 700,000 cans since 2005

An aluminium can recycling scheme has raised £10,000 for a football club's facilities and community projects.

Cans4City said it had collected about 700,000 cans since its launch in 2005.

A partnership between Exeter City FC and Exeter City Council since 2019, the scheme now has more than 20 recycling points at the club's St James Park ground and around the city.

Donations will be made to projects including buying new football kit for refugee team Exeter United.

The money raised has also helped fund a mental health awareness programme for the club and improvements to St James Park.

Justin Quick, chief operating officer at the supporters' trust-owned club, said: "Every can recycled goes towards funding improvements to the club's facilities or to supporting local community groups and projects.

"Our next target is to hit one million recycled cans and we'd love everyone to get involved."

Matt Hulland, resource recovery manager for Exeter City Council, said: "Cans4City has gone from strength to strength over the years and it's fabulous to reach this milestone."

