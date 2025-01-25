Exeter toast much-needed victory over old foes Saracens

Will Rigg helped his side to victory with Exeter’s second try of the game - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Bringing an intensity and bitter rivalry as strong as anything Storm Éowyn has delivered to these shores over the past 24 hours, few match-ups have carried the weight, tension and drama of Exeter Chiefs versus Saracens.

These titanic clashes, particularly that icy period from 2015 through to 2020, were more than just games – often they were seismic events, games that shook the rugby landscape.

Pitting two of the most dominant sides in Premiership Rugby against one another, their meetings were often fraught with high-stakes consequences, physicality and a palpable tension that spilt from the pitch to the terraces, sometimes even to the boardroom. Whether it was the Chiefs’ relentless determination to topple a dynasty or the Saracens’ swagger as perennial champions, every encounter seemed destined to ignite rivalries, controversy, as well as moments of brilliance.

These days there remain few survivors from that time, but the two men at the helm of their respective ships, Rob Baxter and Mark McCall, are very much the same. Whilst on-field battles have continued, it is years since either clubs were triumphant in the Premiership’s end of season showpiece. For Exeter, it is five years, while for Saracens it is two.

Whilst other challengers have come to the fore in that time, both clubs have had to take stock of things. In the case of the Chiefs, the golden era that saw them crowned double champions in 2020 feels like a distant memory as they transition from a squad packed with seasoned internationals to one infused with youthful promise.

Saracens, meanwhile, are navigating their own resurgence after bouncing back from the turmoil of their salary cap scandal and subsequent relegation. While a core of battle-hardened players like Jamie George, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and Maro Itoje remain, the Londoners have placed a sharper focus on integrating young stars into the fold to ensure their dominance is sustainable.

In this phase of renewal, the rivalry between these two giants has fizzled out somewhat, particularly as both strive to write the next chapter of their storied histories. However, renewing acquaintances once more, things did not start well for the Devonians, who fell behind inside two minutes to a penalty from Alex Lozowski.

The home side’s response, however, was rapid, making the most of a yellow card for visiting No 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez to propel Jack Innard over from a close-range line-out. It should have been the catalyst for more of the same, but elementary errors hounded the hosts and it was Saracens who profited, Tobias Elliott grounding in the corner following industrious carries from Olly Hartley and Hugh Tizard.

Two Tobias Elliot tries was not enough for Saracens - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Gonzalez thought he had extended the visiting lead when he cantered down the left just before the break, but that was chalked off on review and the Chiefs were able to breath a sigh of relief.

Baxter used the interval to breath new life into his troops and they reassembled for battle, not only invigorated, but with a hunger that has been lacking for much of the season. Will Rigg set the tone with their second score, only for Elliott to profit at the other end, when Ben Hammersley coughed up a kick to allow the Sarries speedster to dot down.

It is the kind of mistake which has been proving costly for the youthful Chiefs but, buoyed by a healthy influx of fresh muscle from the bench, they fired through the final quarter with a ruthless streak that yielded tries for Tom Wyatt, Ethan Roots and Dan Frost.

Sandy Park erupted, much like it did back in their hey day when these two rivals used to slug it out. Saracens, who had Harry Wilson red-carded late on, did at least finish with a bang, grabbing a late consolation score through Eroni Mawi.

Just what this win will do for the Chiefs in the long term remains to be seen, but in the here and now, they will be toasting a much-needed victory.

Match details

Scoring sequence: Lozowski pen (0-3), Innard try (5-3), Elliott try (5-8), Rigg try (10-8), Elliott try (10-13), Lozowski con (10-15), Wyatt try (15-15), Skinner con (17-15), Roots try (22-15), Skinner con (24-15), Frost try (29-15), Skinner (31-15), Mawi try (31-20), Lozowski con (31-22)

Exeter Chiefs: T Wyatt; B Hammersley, J Hawkins (Z Wimbush 78), W Rigg, P Brown-Bampoe; W Haydon-Wood (H Skinner 50), S Townsend (T Cairns 76); S Sio (K Blose 64), J Innard (D Frost 43), J Iosefa-Scott (M Street 64); D Jenkins (c, F Molina 50), R Capstick; E Roots, J Vermeulen (R Tuima 59), G Fisilau.

Yellow Card: Molina

Saracens: L Williams; T Elliott, A Lozowski, O Hartley (S Spink 61), B Jackson (O Sodeke 76); L Johnson (B Burke 61), I Van Zyl (c, G Simpson 72); P Brantingham (E Mawi 47), K Pifeleti (J Hadfield 35), F Balmain (A Clarey 43); H Wilson, H Tizard; M Eke (N Tompkins 68), N Michelow, JM Gonzalez.

Yellow Card: Gonzalez

Red Card: Wilson

Referee: I Tempest

Attendance: 11,236

07:41 PM GMT

Rob Baxter talking to TNT Sports

“Under a fair bit of pressure we found a way to win and we grew a bit. We needed to keep our composure in the middle of the pitch and keep out discipline. It is funny how thing start then to break for you like the kicks. You put it in the right area and you get the breaks. The players grew together and trusted each other. It was really pleasing how we brought it together. Even though you could tell we were a bit jittery we stayed in it for longer so that it started to break our way. We managed to stop the game from snowballing away from us. “Tommy Wyatt had a fantastic game, the way he handled the ball. Paul Brown-Bampoe, with such limited experience, made two or three things that lead to tries and he is only going to get better. Stu Townsend’s decision making became more crucial through the game and Harvey Skimner added his voice when he came on.”

07:37 PM GMT

Premiership table

Bath- 41 points, 10 games Bristol- 35 points, 10 games Gloucester- 35 points, 11 games Leicester- 35 points, 11 games Saracens- 34 points, 11 games Harlequins- 32 points, 11 games Sale- 29 points, 10 games Northampton- 26 points, 11 games Exeter- 15 points, 11 games Newcastle- 8 points, 10 games

07:33 PM GMT

Success for Exeter

They have not had much to cheer about so far this season but they have claimed their second league win of the season this evening.

07:32 PM GMT

This weekend’s Premiership fixtures

Friday:

Harlequins 22-19 Northampton

Saturday:

Gloucester 38-31 Leicester

Exeter 31-22 Saracens

Sunday:

Bristol vs Newcastle

Sale vs Bath

07:30 PM GMT

Man of the match Tommy Wyatt speaking post-match

“We are absolutely thrilled to get the win there. There has been an element of frustration in us as know we have got it when it comes. We showed that in the second half. I am happy for the boys and to get the morale going. It was tough in Europe the last couple of weeks and we have tried to have some honest conversations during that period. Those times make you resilient and it will be better for us in the future. “We spoke about trying to do the right ting too much. When we got those elements of control we get the edge. We are now moving into the Premiership Cup but we want to keep the momentum, buzz and energy. Keep winning is the main message.”

07:24 PM GMT

Full-time

There will be no restart after Lozowski lands the conversion. There is the final whistle and Exeter claim just their second win of the league season, winning 31-22. They are now seven points above bottom-place Newcastle. Saracens leave without a point.

07:23 PM GMT

TRY! Mawi powers over

Saracens get third try but the clock goes into the red so they will have no chance of going for a bonus point.

07:22 PM GMT

79 mins: Exeter 31 Saracens 15

Saracens take a quick tap and Exeter are offside again. Just 30 seconds left.

07:21 PM GMT

79 mins: Exeter 31 Saracens 15

Exeter are offside again but the seconds are ticking by. Saracens take it quickly and Molina had not retreated so he is sent to the bin.

07:20 PM GMT

78 mins: Exeter 31 Saracens 15

Exeter are penalised for offside inside their own 22 and Saracens will kick to the corner. Two minutes remaining.

07:17 PM GMT

76 mins: Exeter 31 Saracens 15

Saracens make great ground from halfway initially from Burke. A few phases late Lozowski makes a terrific break into the Exeter 22 but just as attempted the offload the ball is dislodged and goes forward. Any chance Saracens had of making this a nervy ending for Exeter probably went in that moment.

07:13 PM GMT

TRY! Exeter score from rolling maul

That should be it. Exeter have the lineout inside the Saracens 22 and set the maul. There is no stopping the driving maul as Frost is the beneficiary of good work from his pack. Skinner gets the conversion and Exeter’s lead is up to 16 points, meaning it is now a three-score game.

Surely it is all over now!?



07:11 PM GMT

72 mins: Exeter 24 Saracens 15

Wilson could be in trouble for head contact on Tuima. There is clear head contact from Wilson and this does not look good for the Saracens lock. He is always upright and there is no sudden dip from Tuima. Referee Ian Tempest deems there is no mitigation so gives Wilson a red card.

This could be red...... Wilson has clobbered Tuima with a high hit. The countless reviews on the big screen are bringing more and more boos from the natives, who are clearing baying for blood. Decision is it’s a red.

07:08 PM GMT

71 mins: Exeter 24 Saracens 15

Exeter are demanding a penalty for a high shot and the TMO is checking...

07:06 PM GMT

69 mins: Exeter 24 Saracens 15

Tompkins was named on the Saracens bench as a flanker replacement despite being a centre and helps Saracens to a scrum penalty. They have a lineout on the edge of the Exeter 22 but give over possession.

07:04 PM GMT

TRY! Roots gets Exeter’s bonus point

Two tries in quick succession for the hosts. The box kick is put ahead by Townsend and Burke does not deal with it. The bounce does him and Molina can gather. He offloads to Frost, who looks like he will go in for the try. He stumbles near the try line but passes to Roots, who cannot be stopped. Skinner nails the conversion and in the space of a few minutes, Exeter have gone from five points down to nine points up.

The Chiefs turn the game on its head in a matter of minutes!!



07:02 PM GMT

TRY! Wyatt over after terrific play from Brown-Bampoe

Exeter hit back quickly. Brown-Bampoe does brilliantly down the right wing in a small amount of space and, as he approaches the final defender Williams, he offloads inside to Wyatt, who goes over untouched. We are going to a TMO review as Brown-Bampoe is very close to being in touch. It is really, really close but they deem there is not enough evidence to overturn the original decision of try. I cannot stress just how close that was. Skinner gets his conversion this time and Exeter are back in the lead.

Tommy Wyatt scores Exeter's third try

06:57 PM GMT

61 mins: Exeter 10 Saracens 15

Saracens make a double change in the backs as Burke and Spink are on for Johnson and Hartley.

06:56 PM GMT

TRY! Elliott pounces on huge Hammersley error

Elliott has his second try of the match and it is an absolute gift. From not far outside the Exeter 22, van Zyl puts up a speculative kick into the 22 which Hammersley should catch but he makes an absolute mess of. He cannot take the catch and Elliott is on hand to punish him. Lozowski makes the conversion and Saracens now lead by five points.

A big mistake gifts Tobias Elliott his 2nd try of the match!



06:54 PM GMT

59 mins: Exeter 10 Saracens 8

Exeter have made a change in their pack as Vermeulen is replaced by Tuima.

06:48 PM GMT

54 mins: Exeter 10 Saracens 8

Exeter make great ground all the way from the 22 into the Saracens half down the right touchline through a combination of Brown-Bampoe, Fisilau and Frost. Skinner then tries to find Hammersley on the left win with a cross-field kick but it goes into touch.

06:47 PM GMT

TRY! Rigg gives Exeter the lead

The home side are ahead just past the 50-minute mark. Moments after Frost came inches away from scoring, Exeter send it wide into the hands ot the backs. Rigg hands off Gonzalez, who cannot prevent Rigg from scoring despite making the tackle. Skinner’s conversion hits the right-hand post but Exeter lead by two. Skinner only ust got the kick away before the shot clock hit zero.

Will Rigg is on FIRE!! 🔥🔥



06:45 PM GMT

50 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Saracens think they have disrupted the maul but Mawi has been caught for side entry so Exeter go back into the corner.

06:44 PM GMT

49 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Johnson tackles Hammersley high and Exeter have a penalty on the Saracens 10-metre line. Hammersley was slipping and the tackle height dramatically dropped so no more than a penalty.

Exeter kick into the Saracens 22 but before that they make a double change as Molina and Skinner replace D Jenkins and Haydon-Wood.

06:42 PM GMT

48 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Exeter win themselves a crucial penalty inside their own 22 as Saracens are penalised for holding on.

06:39 PM GMT

46 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Saracens win a penalty just inside the Exeter half and kick into the Exeter 22. The hosts knock the ball on so the visitors will have a scrum.

Saracens are being forced into a HIA as Brantingham comes off for Mawi.

06:35 PM GMT

43 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Exeter are just over five metres out from the line but Saracens steal it and can clear their lines.

Both sides are making an early change in this second half. Innard is being helped off so Frost is on in his place for the hosts. Balmain is coming off for Saracens, with Carey on for him.

06:34 PM GMT

42 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

The lineout is overthrown by Innard but Saracens have not got their numbers right so Exeter have a free-kick.

06:33 PM GMT

41 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Eke is penalised for not rolling away on halfway and Exeter can kick into the Saracens 22.

06:32 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Sandy Park.

Clubs up and down the country do their best to fill that 15-minute void at the break and here in deepest Devon they love to capture the imagination. Not only do we have Rock Choir and a spot of zorbing, but one Chiefs fan has just taken to his knee to propose. Thankfully..... she has said ‘yes’.

06:29 PM GMT

06:24 PM GMT

06:17 PM GMT

Half-time

Exeter kick the ball out of play to bring an end to the first half and Saracens lead by three at the break.

Plenty of endeavour from both sides, but basic errors are costing the Chiefs at key times. The coaches to my left are slamming the desk in disapproval.

06:16 PM GMT

39 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Exeter lose possession from their own lineout and Saracens move forward but the move comes to an end as the visitors knock on.

06:15 PM GMT

38 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Saracens are pushed back and eventually the ball ends up in touch as Elliott’s attempted offload out of the back of the hand goes out of play.

06:13 PM GMT

36 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

After Exeter make a bit of a mess with a Saracens cross-field kick on the edge of the hosts’ 22, the home side are able to gather but Wyatt is slammed into touch.

06:10 PM GMT

34 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Saracens hooker Pifeleti is heaidng off for an HIA and Hadfield is on for him.

06:07 PM GMT

32 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Exeter make good ground to the edge of the Saracens 22 but are penalised for holding on. Williams the man to win the visitors the penalty at the breakdown.

06:05 PM GMT

30 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 8

Gonzalez dots down for what he thinks is Saracens’ second try in quick succession but after a TMO review, the try is chalked off. Jackson went up for a high catch with Wyatt and the ball went forward off Jackson before Gonzalez sprinted away to the try-line so no try.

06:01 PM GMT

TRY! Elliott scores in the corner

Saracens have their first try of the match. It is Tizard who makes the initial break after putting through a gap and Saracens are within 10 metres of the Exeter line. Saracens send it wide to the right, where Elliott dives over acrobatically in the corner and Wyatt cannot stop him. The conversion from Lozowski is wide to the left but Saracens take the lead.

Tobias Elliott ROLLS into his 5th try of the season!



05:59 PM GMT

25 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

Exeter are penalised for not releasing just inside their own half and that gives Saracens the chance to kick into the Exeter 22.

05:54 PM GMT

21 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

The chance is gone for the hosts as they moved the ball out to the left-hand side as they knock on.

Exeter have won two scrum penalties but this time it is Saracens who win the penalty at the scrum.

05:53 PM GMT

20 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

We are seeing this more and more now as Saracens are penalised for a blocking line from a kick, which presents Exeter with the chance to kick to the corner. The law changes are trying to allow for more contests in the air and penalising any impeding. That was a really obvious one. Exeter have the lineout around 10 metres out.

05:52 PM GMT

19 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

A second scrum penalty inside the opening 20 minutes for Exeter on their own 10-metre line. Exeter certainly dominating in that area so far.

Saracens are back up to 15 men with Gonzalez returning to the field.

05:49 PM GMT

16 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

Saracens have the ball inside the Exeter 22 but concede the penalty. Ian Tempest summons Saracens captain van Zyl and warns him that the next visiting player to show any sign of dissent will be sent to the bin.

05:47 PM GMT

15 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

Saracens lose possession on the edge of the Exeter 22 as Lozowski attempted a kick ahead but somehow regain it through Williams and are just a few metres from the line after a run forward from Hartley. Capstick then steals it for the hosts five metres from his own line and Exeter clear but not very far.

05:45 PM GMT

13 mins: Exeter 5 Saracens 3

Saracens win a penalty on halfay as Exeter are caught holding on but Saracens are warned by referee Ian Tempest for screaming at him for a decision. They kick into the Exeter 22.

05:43 PM GMT

TRY! Innard over for Exeter’s first of the night

The first try of the match goes the way of the hosts. They win the lineout and set the maul. Saracens cannot stop the driving maul and Innard is given an easy ride to the try-line. Haydon-Wood’s conversion drifts wide of the left post but Exeter lead 5-3.

"Gauntlet thrown down"



05:41 PM GMT

10 mins: Exeter 0 Saracens 3

Exeter do though have a lineout on the edge of the Saracens 22. They ship it wide to the left and Hammersley is brought down just over five metres out from the Saracens line. The hosts have a penalty advantage and are pushed back by the Saracens defence so we go back for the penalty for offside.

Exeter go to the corner rather than take three...

05:40 PM GMT

8 mins: Exeter 0 Saracens 3

Gonzalez picks up Vermeulen’s legs in the clear-out and the Exeter man ends up going over the top of a couple of players at the ruck and lands awkwardly. Referee Ian Tempest opts to give yellow to Gonzalez as he deems there was mitigation with other bodies involved at the breakdown.

Haydon-Wood tries to go for a bold touch but misses.

Looks like Sarries No.8 Juan Martin Gonzalez could be in a spot of bother, his attempted tackle has sent Exeter’s Jacques Vermeulen into a ‘Superman’ style flight to the floor.

05:37 PM GMT

7 mins: Exeter 0 Saracens 3

The chance is gone for the hosts though as they knock on.

Saracens then break and get to halfway before play is stopped as Vermuelen is down injured. The TMO is stepping in...

05:36 PM GMT

6 mins: Exeter 0 Saracens 3

First scrum of the night is Saracens’ feed but the hosts are awarded the penalty. They kick towards the Saracens 22.

05:32 PM GMT

PENALTY SARACENS!

Lozowski nails the penalty and Saracens takes an early lead at Sandy Park.

05:32 PM GMT

2 mins: Exeter 0 Saracens 0

Innard keeps it in play for the hosts inside his own half but inadvertently gifts possession to Saracens. Not long after Saracens are awarded the first penalty of the match, which causes the first scuffle of the night. I suspect we may see a few of those with the history between these clubs. Saracens are going for three...

05:30 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Sandy Park. Can Exeter move clear of bottom-place Newcastle or will Saracens cut the gap to current leaders Bath? We will answer those questions over the next 80 minutes.

05:29 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Saracens, as the visitors, are the first to emerge at Sandy Park, followed by the hosts Exeter. The home side are led out by Stu Townsend on his 100th appearance for the club.

05:23 PM GMT

Reminder of the teams

Exeter Chiefs starting XV: 15 Tommy Wyatt, 14 Ben Hammersley, 13 Joe Hawkins, 12 Will Rigg, 11 Paul Brown-Bampoe, 10 Will Haydon-Wood, 9 Stu Townsend; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Jack Innard, 3 Josh Iosefa-Scott, 4 Dafydd Jenkins (c), 5 Richard Capstick, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Greg Fisilau.

Replacements: 16 Dan Frost, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Rusi Tuima, 20 Franco Molina, 21 Tom Cairns, 22 Harvey Skinner, 23 Zack Wimbush.

Saracens starting XV: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Tobias Elliott, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Olly Hartley, 11 Brandon Jackson, 10 Louie Johnson, 9 Ivan van Zyl (c); 1 Phil Brantingham, 2 Kapeli Pifeleti, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Harry Wilson, 5 Hugh Tizard, 6 Max Eke, 7 Nathan Michelow, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Replacements: 16 James Hadfield, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Olamide Sodeke, 20 Nick Tompkins, 21 Gareth Simpson, 22 Fergus Burke, 23 Sam Spink.

05:18 PM GMT

Preparations stepping up

05:15 PM GMT

05:11 PM GMT

Saracens recent results

Sunday 19th January: Saracens 24-32 Castres (Champions Cup)

Saturday 11th January: Munster 17-12 Saracens (Champions Cup)

Saturday 4th January: Saracens 35-26 Bristol (Gallagher Premiership)

Saturday 28th December: Bath 68-10 Saracens (Gallagher Premiership)

05:05 PM GMT

Exeter recent results

Friday 17th January: Ulster 52-24 Exeter (Champions Cup)

Saturday 11th January: Exeter 17-69 Bordeaux (Champions Cup)

Saturday 4th January: Leicester 28-15 Exeter (Gallagher Premiership)

Sunday 29th December: Exeter 22-15 Gloucester (Gallagher Premiership)

05:02 PM GMT

04:56 PM GMT

04:52 PM GMT

04:47 PM GMT

Visitors in attendance

04:45 PM GMT

04:42 PM GMT

Preparations

04:38 PM GMT

Saracens team news

04:34 PM GMT

Exeter team news

04:31 PM GMT

Match preview

Exeter Chiefs and Saracens renew rivalries at Sandy Park in the final week of Gallagher Premiership action before a break for the Six Nations. Exeter sit ninth in the Premiership, just two points above last-place Newcastle after just one win in the league. In 14 Premiership and European matches this season, Exeter have won just once and were dumped out of Europe completely last weekend as they were thrashed 52-24 away at Ulster. Rob Baxter has led Exeter to two Premiership titles, one of them coming in the same season as winning the Champions Cup, but they have been struggling both on and off the field. Baxter has been discussing this week the challenges they have faced.

“We are not at the salary cap, we have released a large number of experienced players and internationals,” Baxter said. “We had to do that and we are in a genuine rebuilding process. Sometimes you have just got to settle down and deal with what we are dealing with right in front of us now, which is expanding and developing the young group that we have got, adding some quality as finances allow.

“We have got the business on a level footing now and we will be expanding our investment in the squad and our investment in the things we are doing in the playing side. That is our vision now going forward is that we are going to be on an upward journey. Do we have games to win now? Of course we do, we do not want to be involved in any kind of a relegation battle or play-off at the end of the year, we want to be moving on from here, but that is what we are expecting to do.”

Saracens go into this round of fixtures in third in the league, seven points off current leaders Bath. Saracens did advance to the last 16 in the Champions Cup but lost 24-23 at home against Castres last weekend.

These sides have had a bitter rivalry down the years, going head-to-head in numerous Premiership semi-finals and finals over the last decade. Saracens beats Exeter in three Premiership finals between 2016 and 2019, during a time in which Saracens were found guilty of breaching the salary cap. There have been plenty of words said as a result of Saracens’ salary-cap breach but Baxter is focused on this match and the here and now.

Exeter go into this round of Premiership fixtures second from bottom - Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

“A lot of these guys are on their own journey and their own rivalries will come,” Baxter added. “Right here and now the importance of this game is because we need to win some Premiership points. Saracens are a good team, they expect to be in [and] around top ends of competitions, and they have been doing that very well and very consistently. We have got to get some points and get a bit of consistency in our game, but from a different end of the table.”

With the England squad in camp ahead of the start of the Six Nations next weekend, no England players are involved this weekend meaning the likes of Maro Itoje, Henry Slade and Ben Earl will not be in action today. England hooker Jamie George is currently struggling with a hamstring injury. Argentina back Lucio Cinti is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury of his own. Winger Rotimi Segun is out for 12 weeks with a calf injury suffered in the defeat to Castres. Exeter are without long-term absentees Olly Woodburn and Ehren Painter.