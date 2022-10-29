Exergy Games Making It All Happen With Their Play-To-Earn NFT Game

Exergy Games, a game studio, is made of gaming veterans who have been in the industry for more than 15 years. Now, they're on a quest to redefine p2e gaming with their new NFT game, Rocket Dogs, and the cross-game compatible cryptocurrency, Insert Coin.

Imagine being able to earn coins and other assets in one game and then use them in another one. Soon, that won't just be a product of imagination, but an actual reality, thanks to an ambitious team of gaming veterans from Exergy Games. They are releasing a new series of NFT games and a single coin that gamers can use in those games!

Rocket Dogs, their first play-to-earn collectible NFT game, is about to be released, along with Insert Coins, a cross-game cryptocurrency usable throughout their gaming universe. The studio plans to release four more games in the upcoming years, expanding its universe and giving players more opportunities to use their hard-earned assets within and between all its games.

Rocket Dogs - The Next Great Game

Rocket Dogs is a collectible NFT game on Solana featuring fierce races, scavenging quests, and spectacular moons with digital collectible Dogs, Rockets, and Items. Players will team up with their favorite canine companion and equip them with jetpack-like rockets to compete in races against other rocket-wearing dogs on exotic moons throughout space. From activating a rocket boost to launching attacks to laying traps for their opponents, players will never experience the same race twice. Instead, they'll help guide their fuzzy friend to victory, earning Insert Coins along the way, which players will be able to use in all of Exergy's games.

Rocket Dogs is more than just another play-to-earn NFT game. It's a genre-bending mixture of some of the most successful games of all time, created to deliver an exciting and refreshing game to an industry full of copycats and derivatives. Rocket Dogs incorporates the best aspects of gameplay from multiple genres, including trading card games such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and Hearthstone, along with RPG elements from World of Warcraft, that are set within a multiplayer real-time racing environment. Its extraordinary design, incredible art, and unique gameplay have the potential to go up against the greatest collectible games of all time. As the Exergy Games team describes it, Rocket Dogs is unlike any other game that's come before, crypto game or not, and it is ready to take on the world.

An Interconnected Universe

Exergy's games fit into a shared narrative universe featuring overarching storylines, recurring characters, and captivating subplots. Each game enables expansive storytelling and allows players to dive into this interconnected universe's vignettes, story arcs, and throughlines. Starting with Rocket Dogs, players will discover the answers to questions like "how did dogs from earth end up on an advanced civilization's planet in a different galaxy, racing with rockets on their backs? And why are the most elite fighters in the universe obsessed with training these dogs to race?" These are only a few of the many narrative threads players will unravel when they delve deep into the universe of Exergy Games.

For Gamers, By Gamers

Exergy Games, the studio behind Rocket Dogs, was co-founded by lifelong gamers Thomas Athanas and Brian Fahmie. The duo have been friends for almost 20 years and met playing competitive online video games in 2003 when e-sports wasn't taken seriously by most people. Since then, they've been e-sports tournament winners, college roommates, collectible game industry colleagues designing and developing games for over 15 years, and business partners for over a decade. This collective experience as gamers, game designers, developers, and business owners, has prepared them to usher in Rocket Dogs - the next great media franchise, as a cornerstone to Exergy's larger shared universe of games.

The Exergy Games team puts gamers and fun gameplay first, not ponzinomics. Being lifelong gamers and early e-sports competitors, this team knows what gamers want and need and is working their way up to be on par with hits such as the Pokémon TCG, Magic: The Gathering, and Hearthstone. Using a combination of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 features, the Solana blockchain, and their 15-year industry expertise, Exergy Games is on track to accomplish its goal and offer products that redefine the p2e gaming industry.

