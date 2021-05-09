Exempt Oxygen Tanks, Covid Drugs From Taxes: Mamata Banerjee to PM

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking tax waivers on the import of medicines and equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

She also called on the Prime Minister to strengthen health infrastructure and augment supplies of medicines and oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus-positive patients in Bengal and across India.

Banerjee said "organisations, individuals and benevolent agencies" had offered aid – from oxygen concentrators and cylinders to cryogenic storage tanks and COVID-19 medicines. She urged the Centre to exempt such items from GST and customs duty, so as to "encourage private aid".

"Many donors and agencies have approached the state government to consider exemption on these items from duty/SGST/CGST/IGST. As the rate structure falls under the purview of the Centre, I would request that these items may be exempted from GST/customs duty and other such duties and taxes, to help remove supply constraints" - Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

Donations like these, the CM stressed, would "greatly supplement the efforts of the state government in meeting the huge gap in the demand and supply" of medical resources.

Third Letter to PM Since Winning Bengal Elections

This was Banerjee's third letter on the COVID crisis in the state to PM Modi since being sworn in for a third term on Wednesday. On Friday, she had written to highlight a potential oxygen supply crisis.

The CM said the demand had already gone up to 470 metric tonnes per day and that it was expected to rise to 550 MT within seven to eight days.

She pointed out that the Centre – which assesses and allocates oxygen to states – had increased supply of oxygen produced in Bengal to other states, rather than allowing it to remain in Bengal.

On Monday, the Centre had said IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax, levied on inter-state movement of goods and imports) on COVID-related relief material from abroad would be waived till June 30.

Two weeks ago the Centre had also waived, with immediate effect for three months, customs duty and health cess on the import of COVID vaccines, oxygen and oxygen-related equipment.

Surge In Bengal

Bengal has experienced a surge in daily Covid cases over the past few weeks, which coincides with campaigning and voting for the 2021 Assembly election that Ms Banerjee's Trinamool won.

Experts say the increase may be the result of poll campaigning, during which thousands violated social distancing to attend rallies and roadshows held by PM Modi and Chief Minister Banerjee.

This morning the state reported over 19,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours to take the active caseload to more than 1.25 lakh. Over 12,000 people have died so far.

Banerjee has ordered a partial lockdown of the state, including extensive restrictions on movement and requiring all visitors to show a Covid-negative report no older than 72 hours.

(With inputs from NDTV)

