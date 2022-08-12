Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Exelixis Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Exelixis had debt of US$50.6m, up from none in one year. But it also has US$1.57b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.52b net cash.

How Strong Is Exelixis' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Exelixis had liabilities of US$289.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$71.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.57b and US$193.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.40b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Exelixis has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Exelixis boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Exelixis grew its EBIT by 226% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Exelixis's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Exelixis may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Exelixis actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Exelixis has US$1.52b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 137% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$453m. When it comes to Exelixis's debt, we sufficiently relaxed that our mind turns to the jacuzzi. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Exelixis , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

