Exela Signs with Europe’s Largest Financial Enterprise in Multi-Year Deal

Exela Technologies, Inc.

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) has signed a multi-year license deal with Finanz Informatik (“FI”), the IT service provider of the Savings Banks Finance Group, a financial institution with approximately $3.5 trillion in assets, 300,000 employees and 67 million customers. Since 2006, Exela has been helping FI on its digital journey primarily with their Core Banking System, OS Plus.



The latest project will enable a standard, comprehensive end to end solution replacing many of the local solutions developed over the years. Exela will introduce Digital Mailroom and the AI-based distribution and process control will be carried out by Plexus CaseVision. The project is valued at a TCV of several million USD over the next few years.

“FI is one of the most important leaders in IT banking infrastructure and its commitment to implement Exela’s holistic solution embracing AI is a testament to our technology and service capability. We are proud that FI chose to partner with us,” said Vitalie Robu, President of Exela, EMEA.

About FI

Finanz Informatik Technologie Service is an innovative IT Partner for the financial sector and supports both public and private banks, insurance companies and finance service providers with standardized outsourcing services. The company has had a firmly entrenched position in the banking sector market for many years and also provides an attractive IT-Offer for the insurance sector.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

