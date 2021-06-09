Exel Industries: Shares and voting rights 31.05.2021
EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356
Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
Date
Total number of shares comprising the share capital
Total number of voting rights
May, 31, 2021
6 787 900
Total gross voting rights : 10 855 473
Total net* voting rights : 10 609 357
* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).
2.13.0.0
Attachment