Exel Industries: Shares and voting rights 31.05.2021

EXEL INDUSTRIES
EXEL Industries

A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356

Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

May, 31, 2021

6 787 900

Total gross voting rights : 10 855 473

Total net* voting rights : 10 609 357

* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).

