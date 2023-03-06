EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2023

Reuters

U.S. natural gas futures plunged by about 12% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for much less cold weather and heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks. The drop came after the contract soared about 9% on Friday to a five-week high as gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped to record highs, with Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas continuing to ramp up after exiting an eight-month outage in February. Freeport LNG's export plant was on track to pull in about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 1.4 bcfd on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv.