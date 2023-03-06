EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of February 28, 2023

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

February 28, 2023

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,217

Exercisable voting rights*: 10,849,563

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


