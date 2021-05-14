Exeedme’s OPEN BETA is Live With a $10.000 Competition
LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 /Exeedme, a Portugal-based gaming company, has announced that their Play2Earn platform is now open to the wider public. The company has a stated goal of redirecting the global gaming market (worth 170 Billion USD) from a model that profits from gamers to one that allows gamers of all skill sets to earn money while playing.
The first two months of Exeedme's private beta were deemed to be successful by the company, with over 2500 users playing over 1000 matches from over 30 different countries. From May the 14th onwards, the platform will no longer require users to be in possession of an invite to join. It is going live for everyone.
The opening of the Beta to a wider audience will be celebrated with a weekend-long competition that includes a prize pool worth 10.000 USD, to be awarded in $XED (the company's proprietary cryptocurrency) and EXEs (in-platform currency). And the good news is: anyone can join it!
Furthermore, there will be special rewards for users that join over the launch's weekend: 500 free EXEs will be made available on their accounts instead of the usual 300. The festivities will include the presence of several professional eSports players and streamers like Pago, RedRoses11111 , Movemind and Zorlak.
Exeedme's CEO, Nuno Fernandes, added the following: "This is one of the most exciting moments for this company yet. Our mission statement is clear: we want to help every gamer earn a living from doing what they love. That means being available and open to every gamer. That's what we're achieving here."
Join Exeedme now: https://www.exeedme.com/pre-register
About Exeedme
Exeedme is a trusted and fair Play2Earn ecosystem that allows gamers at all skill levels, developers and gaming communities to monetize their skills and efforts with the power of innovations like DeFi and NFT's. With Exeedme, gamers can play their favorite games, challenge an opponent, bet on their own victory and earn rewards for participating and progressing, ultimately enabling ALL players to make money off their skills.
Media Contact: Joana Barros, Head of Growth (joana@exeedme.com)
Website:https://www.exeedme.com/
Telegram:https://t.me/exeedme
Twitter:https://twitter.com/Exeedme
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/exeedme-revolution
Twitch:https://www.twitch.tv/exeedmeofficial
Discord: https://discord.gg/RyWpQCam
SOURCE: Exeedme
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647387/Exeedmes-OPEN-BETA-is-Live-With-a-10000-Competition