With executive order, Cooper targets transportation for next NC emissions cuts

Transportation is the next target for North Carolina’s greenhouse gas reductions.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday directing the N.C. Department of Transportation to create a Clean Transportation Plan to guide the state’s transition to electric vehicles. Cooper signed the order during an event at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University, the nation’s largest historically Black university.

Where 2018’s Executive Order 80 set a statewide target of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2040, Friday’s order sets a new target of a 50% reduction by 2050. Other goals in the new order include 1.25 million zero-emissions vehicles registered in North Carolina by 2030, with emissions-free vehicles making up at least half of the state’s new vehicle registrations by that year.

Executive Order 246 also highlights environmental justice, as Cooper is directing North Carolina’s state agencies to consider equity in their spending decisions and to identify an environmental justice lead person. By the end of June, state agencies also will have to create public participation plans that guide how they seek input about projects and explain their impacts.

“This is an important day for our state,” Cooper said. “I am excited to see the new green energy jobs and the efforts that we are making to get students from many of these communities to get trained for the jobs that will improve their lives, their family’s lives and the life of the planet, as well.”

Cooper continued, “I do recognize that there is a lot more to do, but I believe that this order can help establish a framework for all of us to succeed.”

Transportation is North Carolina’s second-largest contributor of greenhouse gases, according to the state’s most recent greenhouse gas inventory. Per the report, transportation created 32.5% of the state’s emissions in 2017, trailing only the energy sector.

Executive Order 246 also requires the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to update the greenhouse gas inventory.

Cooper signed Executive Order 80 in the weeks after Hurricane Florence. Like Friday’s action, the October 2018 executive order was a wide-ranging effort geared toward better preparing North Carolina — and its economy — for the climate change era.

Initiatives established in Executive Order 80 included the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a scientific explanation of the state’s near-certain warmer and wetter future. It also included the state’s Clean Energy Plan, which would play a key role in shaping the final version of last year’s House Bill 951, legislation requiring Duke Energy to cut emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

Concerns about low-income energy consumers were a key concern about House Bill 951. Critics including the N.C. Justice Center blasted the legislation for failing to including protections for low-income customers.

