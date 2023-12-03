Executive Chairman of Pulse Biosciences Robert Duggan Buys More Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, Robert Duggan, recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$9.38. While that only increased their holding size by 0.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Pulse Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman Robert Duggan was not their only acquisition of Pulse Biosciences shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$6.51 per share in a US$65m purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$9.16. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Pulse Biosciences insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pulse Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Pulse Biosciences insiders own 68% of the company, currently worth about US$341m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pulse Biosciences Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Pulse Biosciences insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pulse Biosciences. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Pulse Biosciences.

