The Executive Chairman of Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN), Asimwe Herman Kabunga, Just Bought 2.3% More Shares

Potential Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Asimwe Herman Kabunga, recently bought AU$576k worth of stock, paying AU$0.21 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Lindian Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Rohan Patnaik made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$8.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.40. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Lindian Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Lindian Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Lindian Resources insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$151m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindian Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lindian Resources. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Lindian Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

