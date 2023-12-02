Executive Chairman of Botala Energy Wolf Martinick Buys 15% More Shares

Potential Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Wolf Martinick, recently bought AU$500k worth of stock, paying AU$0.09 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 15%.

View our latest analysis for Botala Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Botala Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Wolf Martinick was the biggest purchase of Botala Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.094 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Botala Energy insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Botala Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Botala Energy insiders own about AU$6.1m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Botala Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Botala Energy. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Botala Energy (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

