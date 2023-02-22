'The execution of Nick Maradyn': Killer wife continues to lie 19 years later, prosecution suggests

Nick Maradyn was fatally shot as he sat in the driver's seat of his truck. He had received a call from his estranged wife's phone that night which brought him to a remote area near Crossfield. The image shows the passenger window rolled down and his driver's window shattered from the bullet that first struck the victim. (Court exhibit - image credit)

Even though Nancy McKinnon acknowledged she "got the ball rolling" in the plot to execute her estranged husband, she continues to lie about her role in the killing, prosecutor Shane Parker suggested in his cross examination of the convicted murderer.

McKinnon, 52, and her former boyfriend Joey Bruso were convicted of first-degree murder in the 2003 death of Nick Maradyn. The pair were handed life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

This week, after serving 19 years and seven months of her life sentence, McKinnon is before a jury and Court of King's Bench Justice David Labrenz for a faint hope hearing.

As it stands, McKinnon is eligible for day parole in June 2025 and full parole in June 2028.

Faint hope applications were abolished by parliament in 2011 but those convicted before the legislation change can still apply after serving at least 15 years.

The murder took place just 10 days before Maradyn's divorce to McKinnon was finalized. Within 48 hours of his death, she tried to make claims on his insurance policies.

McKinnon denied that money was her motive for murder, testifying Maradyn was abusive and she was angry.

"You have exaggerated the physical abuse by Nick Maradyn to exaggerate your victimhood," Parker suggested.

'He'd do anything for you?'

On June 14, 2003, Maradyn received a phone call after 1 a.m. He left his seven-year-old son sleeping on the sofa and drove to a remote location along Highway 2A near Crossfield.

McKinnon and Bruso were only dating a few weeks when they killed Maradyn. Bruso and his victim had never met.

The call to the victim was made from McKinnon's phone but she denies placing it.

"He'd do anything for you?" asked Parker.

McKinnon answered: "Correct."

"He left the house in the middle of the night for a stranger?" asked Parker.

"I don't know what was said," she replied.

'Joey Bruso can't be in two places at once'

Maradyn was found around 2 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. The passenger side window of his truck was rolled down and he was positioned as if he'd leaned over to speak with someone.

Story continues

About 20 metres away, a shell casing was found, suggesting Bruso had been lying in wait.

McKinnon denied flagging him down so he'd be at the exact spot where Bruso had a clean shot through the passenger window.

Parker asked McKinnon how Bruso would have been able to be in a position to shoot Maradyn from 20 metres away at the same time he flagged down the victim.

"Miss McKinnon, Joey Bruso can't be in two places at once," said Parker.

"By my count … this is your sixth version of your role in how Nick Maradyn was killed."

'I've been working on myself'

After the killing, McKinnon told the friend she called Maradyn asking for help and then flagged him down as he pulled up to her after pulling a U-turn along the side of the highway.

"That actually was your first version of your role in the execution of Nick Maradyn," said Parker.

On Tuesday, McKinnon told defence lawyer James McLeod that she has changed during her time in prison and now accepts responsibility for Maradyn's death.

"Looking back, I was a horrible person," said McKinnon. "I used people, I manipulated them."

Jurors will hear evidence into next week before making a ruling on whether McKinnon can apply for early parole.