What’s it take to execute Kansas City’s biggest fireworks show? Go behind the scenes

About a dozen pyrotechnicians with the Greenwood, Missouri-based Wald Fireworks set up nearly 1,700 firework shells – and then set them ablaze – for the annual Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City on Tuesday.

“We’re basically painting a picture in the sky for the audience listening to the music,” said Daryl Marmon, a display manager for Wald Fireworks and the man in charge of launching the 20-minute show.

Wald Fireworks gave The Kansas City Star a behind-the-scenes look at their setup and launching process.

In addition to a 950-shot grand finale, the pyro team utilized a scissor lift to elevate proximity fireworks an additional 40 feet in the air to simulate fireworks being launched from the sides of the Liberty Memorial Tower.

As the start time drew closer, Marmon hovered his computer mouse over a large red box reading “FIRE” and waited for his watch to tick to 9:39:01 p.m. And with one click, Kansas City’s skyline was ablaze in red, white and blue.

“When that last shell goes, and the crowd cheers ... the job is done, the hay is in the barn and they loved it. That’s a great feeling,” said Adam Spainhour, display operations manager for Wald Fireworks.