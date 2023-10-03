Excuse Us While We Get Lost in Sofia Vergara's Glam Makeup-Free Parisian Selfie

Netflix, when are we getting Sofia in Paris?

Instagram/SofiaVergara

With America’s Got Talent wrapped up (for now) and her Netflix series, Griselda, on the horizon, Sofia Vergara is taking some very well-deserved time for herself. And because celebrities aren't just like us most of the time, her latest Instagram post is giving major vacation envy (and that's saying a lot after her Italian getaway earlier this year). Eschewing the buzz of Los Angeles, Vergara is sitting pretty in Paris, showing off a jaw-dropping bathtub and a rare glimpse of herself without her signature bombshell glam.

Vergara's post included two shots. One showed her enjoying a soak in a marble bathtub with her hair pushed back and her phone on full display via mirror selfie. The second was another glimpse at the tub, which clearly made an impression on the Modern Family star. She loved it so much, in fact, that she joked about importing the stunning tub to California. People reports that the tub in question is at the Bulgari Hotel for anyone hoping to recreate the shot.

"2am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA🤣🤣 #paris," she wrote alongside the photos, giving a little more context to the snaps and her state of mind.



The French escape may be the latest phase of Vergara's post-divorce era. She recently spoke about her current chapter, which comes after her separation from Joe Manganiello. The couple announced that they were calling it quits back in July.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight of everything happening right now.



