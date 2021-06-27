Police arrest 6 after manure dumped outside London newspaper offices

XR outside Northcliffe House (Twitter/@XRebellionUK)

Six people have been arrested following protests which saw manure dumped outside newspaper offices in central London on Sunday.

Manure was poured outside the west London building which houses the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, i, Independent and Evening Standard.

Police said the group, which arrived about 640am, emptied manure from a truck before climbing scaffolding on the outside of the building.

Five people were arrested for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act. Four of the five were also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

About 8am, a 54-year-old man attempted to empty manure outside The Telegraph offices on Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria.

“He was arrested for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act and on suspicion of dangerous driving,” police said.

All six remain in custody.

It comes as police prepare for signicant protests across London on Sunday.

According to the Times, XR will team up with Black Lives Matter and other campaign groups for a protest, with speeches from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, before heading to the London office of News UK.

Story continues

On Saturday, XR took part in the People’s Assembly March in central London, alongside other organisations including Kill The Bill, Free Palestine, Stand up to Racism and more.

Meanwhile, A Freedom to Dance protest will take place on Sunday.

The protest, organised by Save Our Scene, will see demonstrators march from the BBC headquarters down to Parliament Square, in a bid to protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality industry.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Save Our Scene said: “We are representing thousands of musicians, events staff and venues tomorrow, so please remember that when you come.

“Tomorrow’s message to the Government is to open the whole industry without any further delay, so we must communicate that without giving any reason to divert attention.”

Performers will include Hannah Wants, Eats Everything, Heartless Crew, and Fabio and Grooverider.

Three people were arrested during a day of protests on Saturday.

Thousands of people descended on London’s Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon in the latest round of protests against Covid lockdown measures.

The crowds marched through Oxford Street before gathering at Hyde Park while holding banners, placards and flags.

Demonstrators also made their way to Downing Street, with crowds setting off flares and chanting loudly with people heard shouting "shame on you" and pointing towards Number 10, followed by prolonged booing.

(PA Wire)

Arrests were made on suspicion of breach of the peace, assault on police, and in connection to a previous assault, the Met Police said.

Three officers received minor injuries "but all remain fit and well".

"The significant majority of those protesting engaged in a positive manner with our officers," Ch Supt Karen Findlay said.

"We did experience small pockets of antisocial behaviour in Whitehall which involved missiles being thrown at officers, but these were dealt with quickly and effectively.

"I am grateful to the command team, all our officers and those who attended to protest in central London for achieving a positive outcome."

Read More

Right-to-protest victory as Supreme Court overturns convictions

Northern Ireland hits two million vaccine jabs landmark

Residents ‘shocked’ after man shot dead by police

How the London melting pot can be the ideas factory of the world