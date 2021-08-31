The exclusivity of Portuguese craftmanship in major international events

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- More than 100 companies from the Home Cluster will be represented at Supersalone and Milan Design Week from 5 to 10 September in Milan, and at Maison & Objet from 9 to 13 September in Paris.

Craftmanship, a value that is part of the MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign, is the highlight of the Portuguese presence at these events.

Given the gradual resumption of international activities and events, Portuguese business associations and AICEP are committed to a joint effort to strengthen the global promotion of Portuguese companies. A set of parallel initiatives will take place to promote and publicise the excellence of Portuguese goods.

"The 'handicraft' concept brings us to the authenticity where a craft skill assumes its peak, a characteristic often present in the creation of value in the Portuguese product and which allows for the creation of trusting and lasting relationships based on differentiation, exclusivity, guaranteeing cultural sustainability through the preservation of traditional techniques. A phenomenon that justifies the success of some of the Portuguese industries that stand out for their quality and ability to surprise the international market, with pieces and environments designed with design and creativity and, at the same time, based on the art of manufacturing," says Luís Castro Henriques, CEO of AICEP.

The iSaloni (this year renamed Supersalone) is known as the world's most important event of this industry and the international showcase of creativity. Every year, more than 370,000 participants from 188 countries on average put the Italian city on the world's radar, attracting a wide professional audience that includes buyers, designers, decorators, architects, and the media.

Maison & Objet is a platform fair, because of its importance and global prominence, being an anchor event, as well as a strategic one for some of the sectors making up the home cluster (furniture, home textiles, lighting and decoration). It is considered the world's leading interior decoration fair, with editions in January and September each year.

Every year AICEP supports Portuguese companies to be represented at the most important trade events in the world by more than 500 companies from the Home and Building Materials clusters, where Portuguese industry is promoted through cooperation and partnership.

Portuguese companies from these clusters can be visited in the 360º Virtual Showroom or consulted in the directory available at http://www.portugalnaturally.pt.

AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a public agency that promotes the attrac­tion of productive investment, the increase in exports and the internationalization of Portuguese companies and economy through its offices in Portugal and a network of Delegations in more than 50 countries.

