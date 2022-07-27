Exclusive: Wolves suffer blow as Raul Jimenez ruled out for at least a month of new season

Raul Jimenez - Exclusive: Wolves suffer blow as Raul Jimenez ruled out for at least a month - GETTY IMAGES

Wolves have suffered a huge blow to their Premier League preparations with Raul Jimenez set to miss at least a month with a knee injury.

Jimenez could even be out for up to eight weeks after sustaining the injury in Wolves's friendly against Besiktas on Saturday in Alicante.

The Mexico international has undergone medical checks this week and there are fears that he may not be available until after the September international break.

Wolves are still assessing the results of scans but initial concerns are that Jimenez, who was last season's joint leading scorer, is likely to miss the first eight Premier League games of the new campaign.

It leaves head coach Bruno Lage short on attacking options, with striker Fabio Silva loaned out to Anderlecht for the season with no option to recall him.

Morgan Gibbs-White is a target for Nottingham Forest and Everton this summer while Lage has also used Pedro Neto and Hee-chan Hwang in attack in pre-season, but it is unclear whether Wolves will now look to recruit a specialist striker.

Jimenez picked up the injury in the first half of the friendly win over Besiktas after overstretching for the ball. He had scored the first goal in the 3-0 victory.

Wolves will play their final game of pre-season this weekend against Sporting.

Jimenez has been a key player for Wolves since completing his £30million move from Benfica in April 2019, after a successful loan spell.

In his first full season he finished the campaign with 27 goals in total as the club reached the Europa League quarter-finals under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, in the 2020/21 season he sustained a serious injury after fracturing his skull in the game at Arsenal. He did not play again that season and missed seven months, returning to defy early fears that he could be forced to retire.