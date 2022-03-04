Exclusive: Wilderness Safaris Is Hosting a Week-Long Zambia Trip Dedicated to Lion Conservation

Rachel Cormack
·2 min read

All too often African safaris gloss over the nitty-gritty of conservation. That’s not the case with this trip by Wilderness Safaris, though, which is designed to give travelers an in-depth appreciation for the plight of the lion.

Developed in partnership with Panthera, a specialist in big cat conservation, the week-long safari in Zambia allows travelers to get up close and personal with lions while learning about the ways in which humans can better protect the species. As an added sweetener, all proceeds from the trip go directly toward supporting vital lion conservation efforts in the East African country. The one-off trip will take place September 26 to October 2 and is limited to just 12 guests.

More from Robb Report

You&#x002019;ll spend you nights at the luxe Shumba Camp. - Credit: Wilderness Safaris
You’ll spend you nights at the luxe Shumba Camp. - Credit: Wilderness Safaris

Wilderness Safaris

Hosted by two renowned threatened species experts, Dr. Kim Young-Overton of Panthera and Dr. Neil Midlane of Wilderness Safaris, the hands-on adventure will take place in the Busanga Plains in Zambia’s Kafue National Park. This breathtaking wildlife mecca is said to offer some of the best lion viewing in Africa and is one of the strongholds of lion conservation. It’s also home to the most diverse antelope species across the whole of the country. You might also see cheetahs, elephants, hippos, buffalos and rare birds. You can expect a good dose of luxury, too, as guests will stay in one of the six tented suites at the beautiful Shumba Camp.

During the stay, you’ll partake in game counting and camera trapping and delve into the world of carnivore tracking. You’ll also meet with wildlife police officers dedicated to conversation and spend time with the research team to learn about the current initiatives designed to protect the lions. Other highlights include a bush brunch, sunrise game drive and fireside discussions about the local ecosystem. There is also ample time set aside for you to just sit by the pool at the camp and soak in the incredible views.

Guests will get to shadow experts and help with lion conservation activities. - Credit: Wilderness Safaris
Guests will get to shadow experts and help with lion conservation activities. - Credit: Wilderness Safaris

Wilderness Safaris

“The entire itinerary has been carefully crafted to offer guests a unique insight into our impact initiatives in action,” Dean Morton, the managing director at Wilderness Safaris Zambezi, told Robb Report. “We have no doubt that conservation-minded guests will receive a unique and extraordinary behind-the-scenes journey to what is undoubtedly one of Africa’s best wilderness areas.”

The viewing deck at Shumba Lodge - Credit: Wilderness Safaris
The viewing deck at Shumba Lodge - Credit: Wilderness Safaris

Wilderness Safaris

Of course, the best part about the trip is the positive impact that it will have. Since its founding in Botswana in 1983, Wilderness Safaris has established 58 diverse camps and subsequently helped to protect 2.3 million hectares of Africa’s wilderness. Furthermore, Dr. Midlane says that recent surveys suggest the local lion population is responding well to the team’s interventions. The safari will take place from September 26 to October 2 and costs $15,100 per person (sharing a double suite). There are 12 spots available on the trip.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Why do the Pistons keep on beating the Raptors?

    Imman Adan is joined by Jordan Hayles to reflect on another loss to Dwane Casey's Detroit Pistons and why this keeps on happening. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ukrainian Olympian pushes for sanctions from IOC, IPC for Russia, Belarus for invasion

    Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych is pushing for sanctions to be handed down to the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees for Russia's attacks on his home country. Facilitated by advocacy group Global Athlete, an open letter was released on behalf of Ukrainian athletes, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for both to be suspended, with that including the two countries being banned from the upcoming Paralympics

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.