Exclusive: Why Carrie Hope Fletcher chose 'extravagant' green and orange wedding dress

Carrie Hope Fletcher and her husband Joel had a second wedding in August (DANNY KAAN)

Carrie Hope Fletcher isn't one to do things by the books, especially when it comes to her wedding day, which she shared exclusively with HELLO!.

The actress and sister of McFly star Tom Fletcher married Joel Montague for the second time on 6 August 2023, six months after they eloped to Gretna Green. Both occasions were an opportunity for Carrie to show off her unique sense of style, but her second wedding dress was particularly unconventional as she drew inspiration from her favourite time of year: autumn.

The bride wore an autumnal-inspired green and orange wedding dress (DANNY KAAN)

The changing of the season brings lush greenery fading to rich orange colours, which both featured heavily in Carrie's gown by Rosie Dennington. The designer – who has worked with Helena Bonham Carter and Billie Piper – masterminded a colour-clashing gown that her husband described as "extremely extravagant."

Features included sheer emerald sleeves with floral embroidery, a removable top layered over a yellow-orange strapless bodice, and a lace-up corset belt leading into a layered princess-style skirt made up of colourful tulle.

Carrie revealed to HELLO! that her bold dress also boasted some of the couple's favourite quotes secretly embroidered into the fabric, including: "When I look at you, I’m home," from the Disney Pixar film Finding Nemo.

"I wanted something that was very autumnal. I love autumn – I was born in October and already have my Halloween decorations up! So together, we created this amazing dress in shades of orange and green," explained the bride, and her husband sweetly described her bridal look as "more magnificent than I expected."

Carrie's bridesmaid Giovanna Fletcher and groomsman Tom Fletcher wore coordinating orange outfits (DANNY KAAN)

Carrie finished off her outfit with the same floral headpiece and bouquet of dried flowers she wore at Gretna Green, which she previously teamed with a bridal white Phase Eight wedding dress.

Tying in with the autumnal colour scheme, Carrie's seven bridesmaids, including author and sister-in-law Giovanna Fletcher, looked stunning in burnt orange dresses, while the groomsmen coordinated in Marc Darcy outfits.

Carrie and Joel dated for less than a year before tying the knot in Scotland in February 2023. "Because we were married already, it gave us free rein to do whatever we wanted and turn the day into a big party," Carrie said of her second celebration.

They gathered 93 friends and family members at Marleybrook House near Canterbury to exchange vows in an outdoor ceremony conducted by Joel’s friend and fellow musical theatre performer Daniel Stockton, while Tom Fletcher performed for his sister.

The actress had her second wedding at Marleybrook House (Getty)

The newlyweds and their guests then enjoyed the rides at the wedding venue, which doubles as the UK’s largest private fairground.

"Because we’re performers, I didn’t want to say my wedding vows in front of anyone else, I wanted to focus on making my commitment to Joel privately," explained the star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. "So having a second wedding and everyone there to witness it and celebrate with us felt like a nice conclusion."

