Exclusive: WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy - sources

Joseph Menn
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen

By Joseph Menn

(Reuters) - WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said.

The lawsuit, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.

While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as "originators", of messages.

Reuters could not independently confirm the complaint had been filed in court by WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India, nor when it might be reviewed by the court. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment.

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter's offices earlier this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for the dominant party and others as containing "manipulated media", saying forged content was included. (https://www.reuters.com/technology/indian-police-visit-twitter-office-serve-notice-about-inquiry-2021-05-24)

The government has also pressed the tech companies to remove not only what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, but also some criticism of the government's response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

The response of the companies to the new rules has been a subject of intense speculation since they were unveiled in February, 90 days before they were slated to go into effect. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-tech-regulation/india-unveils-tougher-rules-for-social-media-such-as-facebook-twitter-idUSKBN2AP16V)

The Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, promulgated by the ministry of information technology, designates "significant social media intermediaries" as standing to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code.

WhatsApp, its parent Facebook and tech rivals have all invested heavily in India. But company officials worry privately that increasingly heavy-handed regulation by the Modi government could jeopardize those prospects.

Among the new rules are requirements that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints. They must also use automated processes to take down pornography.

Facebook has said that it agrees with most of the provisions but is still looking to negotiate some aspects. Twitter, which has come under the most fire for failing to take down posts by government critics, declined to comment.

Some in the industry are hoping for a delay in the introduction of the new rules while such objections are heard.

The WhatsApp complaint cites a 2017 Indian Supreme Court ruling supporting privacy in a case known as Puttaswamy, the people familiar with it said.

The court found then that privacy must be preserved except in cases where legality, necessity and proportionality all weighed against it. WhatsApp argues that the law fails all three of those tests, starting with the lack of explicit parliamentary backing.

Experts have backed WhatsApp's arguments.

"The new traceability and filtering requirements may put an end to end-to-end encryption in India," Stanford Internet Observatory scholar Riana Pfefferkorn wrote in March. (https://www.brookings.edu/techstream/new-intermediary-rules-jeopardize-the-security-of-indian-internet-users)

Other court challenges to the new rules are already pending in Delhi and elsewhere.

In one, journalists argue that the extension of technology regulations to digital publishers, including the imposition of decency and taste standards, is unsupported by the underlying law. (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q0QFUjd8XG9SMpJ7MW5WOgOL8nLixqA-/view)

(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Additonal reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Kenneth Maxwell)

Latest Stories

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets destroy Celtics to take 2-0 series lead

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers, reportedly joins TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Prized pitching prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Sean McDermott 'concerned' about Bills reaching possible NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka's disdain, fires off some dumbbell curls

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • NBA fines Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for club visit after Game 1 win over Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis reportedly went to a club on Sunday in Los Angeles.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Alex Ovechkin confident he'll sign extension with Capitals

    Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

  • Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks up QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers absent from OTAs

    Rodgers isn't at voluntary OTAs, so LaFleur focused on the quarterback who is actually present.

  • Jets captain Blake Wheeler takes puck to groin for clutch block

    There’s always talk about the sacrifices made to win in the playoffs, and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler put it all on the line on Monday.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017. Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth. Craig Stammen pitched two innings, allowing Milwaukee’s only run on a two-out homer by Travis Shaw, his sixth. Emilio Pagan finished with a scoreless ninth. San Diego's Victor Caratini drew a four-pitch walk against Burnes to open the third, and Kim Ha-seong was hit by a pitch. Caratini took third on a one-out flyout to center and scored on a double steal, with Kim continuing to third on an error by catcher Omar Narvaez. Jurickson Profar followed with an RBI single through the right side. San Diego added two more in the sixth on one hit. Pham walked to open, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Profar walked and stole second. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hosmer followed with an RBI single. San Diego entered the day leading the majors with 50 stolen bases. The Padres added two runs on three hits in the seventh off Eric Yardley, activated off the injured list earlier Wednesday. San Diego added another run in the eighth without a hit when Tatis walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. After allowing Cain’s single in the fifth, Musgrove hit Shaw with a pitch and walked Burnes to load the bases with two outs, ending his 84-pitch outing. Hill relieved and enticed Kolten Wong into a ground-ball force at second. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz, on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder impingement, suffered a setback throwing to live hitters Sunday when his left lat muscle tightened up. “He is going to be basically no throwing for the next five days or so,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses after that.” … 3B Manny Machado, bothered by a sore left shoulder, was scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday. Brewers: Yardley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and relieved in the sixth inning. BREWERS MOVES OF Tyrone Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. IF Jack Hager was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Nashville. UP NEXT The Brewers have not announced a starter for third game of the series against the Padres on Wednesday. RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 3.98) starts for San Diego. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, summons Draymond Green to Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.