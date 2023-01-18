Exclusive: US firm behind Real Madrid and Barcelona wants Manchester United stake

The US investor Sixth Street that has been involved in major refinancing projects with European Super League rebels Real Madrid and Barcelona has signalled it could be ready to invest in Manchester United.

The New York investment firm that has been critical to the financial reorganisation of the two Spanish clubs has requested details of United’s financial performance, along with a number of other interested parties, Telegraph Sport understands.

The sale process for United is being handled by the US merchant bank Raine Group which played the same role in the sale of Chelsea last year, and it is primarily US interest that currently leads the way. The Glazer family, who have had full control of United since 2005, will consider an investment partner taking a minority stake as well as a full sale. Telegraph Sport understands that Sixth Street would not be willing to undertake a full takeover of United.

The British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns the petrochemical giant Ineos, has said he will formally join the process, which commits parties to secrecy under a non-disclosure agreement. There are many others who have reached that preliminary stage – chiefly US private equity funds.

Sixth Street’s involvement is fundamental because of its role in the refinancing of Real Madrid and Barcelona – both of them still in a fraught legal battle with Uefa over the future of domestic club competitions in Europe. Along with Juventus, the two Spanish clubs are opposed to the new format for the Champions League post-2024, and are still exploring their legal right to end Uefa’s monopoly on organising pan-European club competitions.

The scale of Sixth Street’s involvement with the big two clubs of Spanish football, who dominate their domestic game, cannot be understated. In May last year Sixth Street agreed a €360 million, 20-year deal with Real president Florentino Perez to operate businesses out of the rebuilt Bernabeu Stadium. Sixth Street will run that Bernabeu deal through the US business Legends International which operates sales, sponsorship and hospitality in sports venues and in which Sixth Street has a majority stake.

The investment from Sixth Street – which did not specify how future revenue from stadium businesses would be shared between the club and the US investor – signalled a major partnership with Real Madrid. At Barcelona the connection is even stronger: Sixth Street was the financier for the first of the so-called financial levers that the debt-stricken club pulled this year to raise a total of €700 million by selling future revenue streams.

Bought in two tranches for a combined sum of €507.5 million, Sixth Street now owns 25 per cent of the income from Barcelona’s Liga television rights for the next 25 years. The club made the decision to get the up-front value of this income as it struggled with debts of more than €1 billion and the challenge of staying competitive on the pitch.  

Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Juventus, have not retreated from their stance that Uefa has a monopoly on European club competitions that the clubs allege is illegal under European law. The three clubs and the affiliate company A22, which has been created to develop the concept of a Super League to replace the three current Uefa competitions, suffered a setback in December in the European Court of Justice.

The advice of the advocate-general Athanasios Rantos to the judges hearing the case was that Uefa’s power was “proportionate” under European law.

