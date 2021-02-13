Exclusive: 'Universal vaccine' that can conquer all Covid variants could be developed in less than a year, researchers say

Artist Luke Jerram's glass sculpture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine which is one million times larger than the actual vaccine nanoparticle, marks the ten millionth vaccination to be administered in the UK - Getty Images

A universal vaccine that would work on all Covid-19 variants by targeting the core of the virus instead of the spike protein could be available in as little as a year, researchers say.

British scientists at the University of Nottingham are developing a "universal” Covid-19 vaccine which, if successful, would end the need to keep tweaking existing jabs as the virus mutates.

Existing vaccines like the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs target the spike protein of the virus, but their efficacy is expected to wane as this element of the virus mutates.

Already there is evidence they do not protect as well against variants containing the “E484K” mutation, such as those circulating widely in southern Africa and Brazil.

The new universal vaccines will target proteins found in the core of the virus which are far less likely to mutate, meaning they would protect against all current variants and would theoretically have greater longevity.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust who sits on Sage, the Government advisory committee, was among a number of influential scientists this week to suggest Governments' strategies should switch to more universal vaccines.

Backing an article in the influential Nature journal titled Variant-proof vaccines: invest now for the next pandemic, he tweeted: "We agree - and being acted upon by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and others."

UK company Scancell, which specialises in developing cancer vaccines, and several other firms from Europe and the US are already working on variant proof jabs and hope to prove shortly they can produce an effective immune response.

Alongside scientists from the University of Nottingham, Scancell is targeting a protein in the core of the virus called the nucleocapsid or “N” protein. Human trials of their vaccine will begin in the second half of this year, after positive results from testing the jab on mice.

The DNA-based product seems to stimulate a good antibody and T-cell response. Scancell chief medical officer Dr Gillies O’Bryan-Tear, told The Telegraph: “We don’t necessarily claim it will be a pan-coronavirus vaccine, but it has got the potential to be so simply because of where it is targeted.”

Story continues

A number of other biotechs are working on similar jabs, including myNEO in Belgium, and Osivax in France. The latter has just completed a phase II clinical trial of a universal flu vaccine that also targets the N protein.

MyNeo, meanwhile, has used modelling to suggest which parts of the virus might remain stable longest, allowing them to maximise vaccine longevity.

Other researchers in the US suggest using a previously-developed Sars vaccine, or a vaccine with several different coronaviruses programmed in, could stimulate broader protection.

These products could not only protect against all variants of the pandemic Sars-CoV-2 virus, but other coronaviruses, like Sars and Mers, and future coronaviruses. However, universal Covid vaccines face significant hurdles. Experts note that scientists have been working for decades without success on a universal flu vaccine, for example.

Professor Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College, said: “It’s not science fiction, but it’s not trivial.” Scancell has had some funding from Innovate UK, but needs a big pharmaceutical partner in order to progress its new vaccine through clinical trials, and new investment of several hundred million pounds.

"But with this in place, and positive results from phase I/II trials, its vaccine could be developed within a year, it said

"There is no reason why, if we get a partner, we shouldn't be able to do it as quickly as the others have done it," said Dr O'Bryan-Tear, noting that the first coronavirus vaccines emerged less than a year after the pandemic began.

However, scientists also stressed that at the moment there may not be a need for new vaccines.

As yet, no evidence has conclusively shown that the existing vaccines are ineffective against the new variants, although others are expected to emerge.

Dr O’Bryan-Tear said: “I think the pandemic will be around for two or three more years, because of supply, because of not being able to vaccinate developing countries. During that time, the virus will mutate, so there are plenty of opportunities for new entrants to try their hand.”