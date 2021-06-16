Exclusive: True Blood's Denis O'Hare hesitant to be in reboot

Photo credit: HBO - Sky

Original True Blood star Denis O'Hare is a bit wary about being involved in the reboot series.

Fans were taken by surprise in December when HBO announced it was working with True Blood producer Alan Ball to revive the franchise in collaboration with Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Aguirre-Sacasa seems like a smart choice for the project, since he's well entrenched in mixing the dark arts with snarky humour – which True Blood certainly dabbled in back in the day, too.

The question remains over whether any original cast members will be involved, so Digital Spy recently put it to O'Hare – who played vampire overlord Russell Edgington – if he's up for a trip back to Bon Temps.

Photo credit: HBO - Sky

Related: Denis O'Hare on The Nevers, True Blood, and American Horror Story season 10

"I mean, I can't imagine any of us will be involved, because vampires don't age," he pointed out. "So what do you with that? I could probably get away with it because I have a wig, and I was already in my late 40s, early 50s. But, you know, it's a tall order to ask people not to age."

The actor went on: "Plus, a show like that, I don't know what they intend to do. I'd be curious to see what they intend to do – if Alan Ball's involved. If he's not involved…

"Because so much of the quality of that show is Alan Ball. Speaking of creators, it is hard sometimes to copy a voice like that. I think by necessity, it will be different. I'm not quite sure I want to revisit a show I loved so much. I don't want to be in it myself, I don't think. It depends on what they offer to me. If they offer it to me."

Photo credit: Sky - HBO

As previously mentioned, Alan Ball is definitely involved as a producer, so perhaps there's hope of O'Hare making an appearance?

For now, O'Hare is starring in The Nevers, which airs on Sundays on HBO in the US, and is available to stream on HBO Now and HBO Max. UK viewers can watch the show on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Story continues

This Monday,th, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-Monday,th free trial, only on Apple News+ .

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like