Exclusive: Transfer windows could be introduced to county cricket by 2024

Football-style transfer windows could be introduced into county cricket from 2024 as part of a bid to drive up standards.

Sir Andrew Strauss’s high performance review, which published its consultation document last week, highlighted increased player movement as one way to improve the quality of domestic cricket. There is growing support for a formalised transfer system among the 18 first-class clubs, with executives seeing it as a better way to distribute talent more efficiently between sides and reward counties for producing players who then move elsewhere.

“There’s an argument for a transfer system in cricket so that we are compensated for that development,” said one chief executive, whose county does not stage Tests. “That’s something that maybe needs to be looked at.”

Transfer windows, along the same lines as football, are being considered. Under proposals being discussed, players would be allowed to move counties during the off-season and for a designated part of the season - perhaps a window of several weeks in mid-summer.

The current system of player movement allows cricketers who are out of contract at the end of the season to sign for a different county from June 1. This leads to players signing for different sides mid-season, but continuing to play for their current teams. For example, Dominic Sibley rejoined Surrey from Warwickshire in June, but has continued to play for Warwickshire in the meantime - including against Surrey.

A number of county chiefs believe that there is little to be gained from players continuing to play for teams after they have signed for a rival. The current rules also mean that players out of favour at one club often spend the rest of the summer playing little first team cricket, rather than represent their new side regularly. A system of transfer windows would facilitate players to move mid-season.

While there are risks associated with a more formalised transfer structure, including money seeping out of the game to agents, there is confidence that a system can be created that mitigates these risks. Given the relatively small budgets in the county game, transfer fees of six figures would probably be rare.

There is also a movement to simplify the loan system, encouraging more clubs to use it, especially as a way to give opportunities to promising young players. Loans are permitted in the county game but are still relatively rare.

Some players have previously moved while under contract, with their previous counties receiving compensation akin to a transfer fee. But the proposals being discussed are to formalise the system, pulling it into line with other sports. In practice, this would be likely to make player movement far more common.

The high performance review advocates the exploration of “contracts, loans & transfers ... through flexibility and fair compensation for development”. The support among counties for reforms to the mechanism by which players move suggests that this might prove one of the easier areas of the review to gain widespread agreement.

Advocates believe that reforming the transfer system is a way to improve the quality of the English game separate to the discussions about the future of the domestic fixture list.

While next season is considered too soon to introduce such a significant change, it is hoped that the transfer system can be introduced in 2024, along with changes to the domestic schedule.