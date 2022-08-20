Exclusive: Tottenham join Trevoh Chalobah transfer race as Chelsea star considers future

Tottenham and Roma have joined Inter Milan in showing an interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 23-year-old has concerns about game time under Thomas Tuchel this season as the Blues continue talks with Leicester City for £80million rated Wesley Fofana.

Chalobah fears that the signing will block his pathway and could seek either a loan or permanent move.

Tuchel has only started the defender in 10 games out of 33 matches during 2022, after using him more regularly in opening stages of last season

Any new signing could knock the former Lorient, Ipswich and Huddersfield loanee down to sixth in the pecking order in west London.

He does, however, have a deal running until 2026 which gives Chelsea a strong say over his future.

Chalobah’s decision to look for a move could impact Ethan Ampadu who has offers from Empoli, Spezia and teams in Europe’s top five leagues.

His exit is currently being blocked by Chelsea who don’t want to be left short at the back.

The west Londoners have shown no sign of giving up in signing Fofana despite having two bids up to £70m rejected so far.

They’ve also made offers for attackers including Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Barcelona’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang over the last week.