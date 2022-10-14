Exclusive Supplier Pure Beauty Farms Talks Family Business, Growth and Expansion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Long before Henry Yanes founded plant nursery Pure Beauty Farms with his brother Victor, he remembers growing up in Cuba during the Cuban Revolution.

"My mother and grandparents quickly put me on a plane to the U.S. with nothing but a badge that displayed my name, blood type and the names of family friends with whom I'd stay with in Miami," Henry recalls.

Their father was one of the American-trained Cubans to participate in the Bay of Pigs invasion, an overt military operation against Fidel Castro. The invasion didn't go as planned, and their father was taken as a prisoner of war. 18 months later, he was released from prison, and the whole family was reunited in the U.S.

Henry built a career at Lovell Farms before joining forces with his brother in 1993 to start Pure Beauty Farms. They began with just 15 acres of land and eight employees. Today, the Miami-based nursery has more than 520 acres of land, 600 employees and an exclusive partnership with The Home Depot.

The Home Depot and Pure Beauty Farms have grown together over the past few decades. Pure Beauty Farms is currently one of the largest plant nurseries in the Southeast. They grow more than 600 varieties of annuals, perennials, florals, poinsettias, cacti and succulents.

The Home Depot, Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

As much as the company continues to expand, one thing remains the same at Pure Beauty Farms: their family values. Henry and Victor run the business alongside Henry's wife and high school sweetheart, Maria, and their three children, Jeffrey, Jason and Elyse.

That same sense of family also extends to the partnership between The Home Depot and Pure Beauty Farms.

"The best thing about partnering with The Home Depot has been getting to work with their incredible staff throughout the years," says Henry. "When we've faced challenges, Home Depot has always been there to support us. When we've suffered through hurricanes, Home Depot is always the first to call to ask what they can do to help. They have truly let us in and treated us like family."

Story continues

Pure Beauty Farms sells their plants exclusively in more than 290 Home Depot stores. To learn more about Pure Beauty Farms, visit their website or shop online by visiting homedepot.com.

To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to suppliers, visit our website or check out the 2022 ESG Report and highlights.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot

Website: http://www.homedepot.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720459/Exclusive-Supplier-Pure-Beauty-Farms-Talks-Family-Business-Growth-and-Expansion



