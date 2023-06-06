Exclusive: Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu teases future return to show

Ray Burmiston - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has revealed she's open to returning to the star-studded BBC dance show in the future.

The TV presenter has a busy few months ahead of her as she's set to front the highly anticipated Big Brother reboot later this year and is currently hosting Channel 4's The Greatest Auction.

However, Odudu has now confessed she'd also be keen to make a Strictly comeback in a presenting capacity.

After Rylan Clark announced his exit from Strictly spin-off It Takes Two earlier this year, there could be a presenting spot up for grabs on the show.

When asked by Digital Spy if she's be tempted by the role, Odudu exclusively revealed she'd be delighted to return to the "Strictly family" at some point down the line.

"I think Strictly Come Dancing is one of the most magical shows on earth," she enthused. "There's no way that I would turn my nose up at being part of the Strictly family once again."

However, Odudu made it clear she's not currently signed-up to any Strictly roles as she's busy with alternative presenting work.

"You know, I've got a lot going on and I'm sure that is a job that so many people want," she explained. "Definitely, being part of the Strictly family is something that I'd always love to do. I'd always jump at that. I don't know what they're doing with that gig, but what an amazing job!"

Further reflecting on Rylan's It Takes Two exit, Odudu remarked: "We're all big fans of Rylan, big fans of the show. So, whoever gets that gig is a lucky person indeed."

Odudu famously starred in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered up with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

AJ was popular with viewers throughout the competition but unfortunately had to pull out of the final following an injury, meaning she ultimately finished in third place.

The Greatest Auction airs Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

