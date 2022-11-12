Exclusive: As split Congress odds increase, Yellen warns of need to lift debt ceiling

David Lawder
·3 min read
G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Bali

By David Lawder

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - With odds of a split U.S. Congress rising, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that lawmakers' failure to raise the statutory limit on U.S. debt posed a "huge threat" to America's credit rating and functioning of U.S. financial markets.

Yellen told Reuters in an interview in New Delhi on Friday that cooperation is still possible with Republicans on some issues, but lifting the debt ceiling is a non-negotiable item.

Some Republicans have threatened to use the next hike in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling as leverage to force concessions from U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat. U.S. public debt stood at $31.2 trillion on Wednesday and without an increase, analysts anticipate a potential default crisis by the third quarter of 2023.

Republicans who took back control of Congress in 2010 elections brought the United States to the brink of default in a demand for spending cuts the next year, prompting a first-ever ratings cut on U.S. Treasury debt by Standard and Poor's.

Asked whether Democrats should pass legislation in the post-election session, while they would still retain a majority until January, regardless of the election outcome Yellen said raising the debt ceiling was urgently needed.

"I think it's irresponsible not to raise the debt ceiling. It's always been raised," Yellen said. "It would be a huge threat to the country not to do it, and completely irresponsible to threaten the credit rating of America and the functioning of the single most important financial market."

A U.S. Treasury official said the department would be happy to see the measure passed before the newly elected Congress convenes in January, adding, "It needs to be done."

BIPARTISAN WORK STILL POSSIBLE

Yellen said she was not ready to concede that Biden's legislative agenda would be stalled by gridlock, adding that she would defend recently passed measures against Republicans who want to gut some of his spending and tax policies.

"We're certainly going to try to protect the gains we've made over the last year and a half," Yellen said.

If Republicans can win both House and Senate control, some have vowed to pass legislation to make Trump-era tax cuts permanent and roll back parts of Biden's $430 billion green energy and healthcare subsidy law passed by Democrats.

Among the most frequently targeted measures is $80 billion in new funds for the Internal Revenue Service to boost tax compliance and customer service and a 15% domestic alternative minimum tax for large corporations -- the measure's key funding sources.

Yellen, who is now participating in G20 summit meetings in Indonesia, spoke before Mark Kelly prevailed in a tight Arizona Senate race, leaving Democrats needing just one of two other undecided seats to retain control of the Senate.

In the House, Republicans had won 211 seats, seven shy of a 218 majority.

She said some Republicans backed last year's infrastructure act and this year's investments in semiconductors and research, and the administration would look for measures that could draw further bipartisan support.

GLOBAL TAX DEAL

Another problem Yellen faces with a potentially split Congress is failure to implement a global deal to erect a 15% corporate minimum tax after one Democratic senator objected.

"I want to see it get done. I would have liked the United States to go first. That didn't happen," said Yellen, who helped broker last year's deal aimed at ending a competitive downward spiral on corporate taxes by countries luring investment.

She said she believed most European Union countries would proceed to implement the 15% corporate minimum, which means U.S. firms now paying overseas U.S. taxes of 10.5% may wind up paying the difference to those governments possibly starting in 2024.

"And eventually, as they do, pressure will increase on the United States to come into compliance as well. Because countries that adopted the label will be able to put in place taxes on companies based in undertaxed countries like the United States."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Diane Craft)

Latest Stories

  • Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand

    Control of Congress remains in the balance as the final results of the 2022 midterms trickle in.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Traveling kicker Wright embracing latest shot with Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthew Wright is a pragmatist. It's the engineer in him. The former aerospace engineer major spent three years trying to chase a spot on an NFL roster while keeping a regular 9-to-5 gig with Lockheed Martin in Florida. It made sense: He could work remotely and get a steady paycheck, something that's hardly a guarantee in the fickle job market for NFL kickers. A year ago, Wright put in his two weeks. A nearly full season in Jacksonville offered him a bit of financial flexibilit

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper