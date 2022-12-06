EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia

For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter.

Arriving as part of the French brand's 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp's bestselling styles -- the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit -- are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.

The ski suit is reworked with a vibrant violet "Iride" pattern, while maintaining Fusalp's functionality with thermal and waterproof materials. Fusalp's "body mapping" technology is additionally incorporated into these garments, hugging the body comfortably while highlighting the wearer's figure. Geometric, wavy prints are additionally spotted in a multicolored palette of reds, yellows, blues and more. The collection features a total of eight skiwear pieces, which are accompanied by six leisure-focused knitwear items and two padded ponchos. These garments arrive alongside accessories such as a cap, scarf, snood, ear warmers and a polycarbonate helmet.

Fusalp's Mathilde Lacoste spoke of the partnership, "I wanted to convey the enthusiasm and joy embedded in our brand through its history. Only Emilio Pucci could bring these vibrant colors and iconic prints that convey such incomparable energy." Camille Miceli -- who was newly appointed as Pucci's artistic director last year -- added, "Our similar heritage, newly expressed through technical expertise and fashion genuinely celebrates the spirit of collaboration -- and of our theme this season, La Famiglia."

Take a peek at the Pucci x Fusalp skiwear collaboration exclusively via Hypebae in the gallery above. The collection will release later this month.