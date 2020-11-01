Exclusive: The Sister star explains *that* scene between Nathan and Jacki

From Digital Spy

ITV's The Sister wrapped up its four-episode limited run on Thursday (October 29), with Russell Tovey's character Nathan learning that his creepy friend Bob has actually orchestrated the death (in order to bring her back as a ghost, naturally).

He didn't take that news well, and tried to kill him, which isn't the best thing to do when you're trying to prove your innocence.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, actress Nina Toussaint-White – who plays police detective and best friend of Nathan's current wife Holly, who is the sister of the deceased Elise – talked about the scene where her character confronts Nathan about his attempt to kill Bob.

"[She's saying], 'I know that you did this to him' and she's now saying that I'm ready to keep another secret of yours because she loves her best friend so much," she explained.



"All these secrets that she holds onto, it's to protect her best friend. The fact that Nathan was involved in the investigation and now that Bob's in a coma and Nathan's pills have gone missing, I'm covering it up because my foremost, most important person to me is Holly, so I want to protect her.



"I think in the middle two episodes, she's definitely suspicious of him [regarding Elise's death]. She's definitely trying to work out what they're up to. And then I think she honestly believes that Bob was the one who did it, and Nathan had kept this secret. She believes Nathan's story, so she just suspects that he's tried to kill Bob and she's ok with that because Nathan going to prison would hurt Holly more.

"I think if our family or best friends were about to be hurt, we'd do whatever we could to protect them. I hope there aren't those bent coppers out there but there obviously are. I'm clearly one of them, but I'm definitely doing it because of love. And at the end of the day, Bob killed Elise. I'm not saying he deserves death, but I understand why he's done it."



The star previously explained that the original ending was changed to make it more open-ended, and hints that there is a lot of story to explore in a sequel series.

The Sister aired on ITV.



