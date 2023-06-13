Exclusive: Shadow and Bone star Luke Pasqualino responds to fan theory about David's death

Netflix

Shadow and Bone star Luke Pasqualino has responded to a fan theory suggesting that his character David Kostyk may be alive.

The recent second season of the Netflix show saw the character sacrifice himself, though a body wasn't seen (meaning there is a possibility that he may not actually be gone).

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy while promoting his new movie Medusa Deluxe, Pasqualino was asked about whether he reads the fan theories and if we could see more of his character in the future.

"I'll be honest, I just don't read it," the star admitted. "I get in my own head when I read too many reviews or some of that stuff."

"I don't know what David's future is," he added. "I wish I could tell you more, but I honestly really don't know. It's definitely something that I'm open to, anyway."

Meanwhile, following the second season's premiere in March, Shadow and Bone showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind teased a possible expansion of author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse on Netflix.

"Thankfully we're creating brand-new material for actors that we know and love and trust who will carry the water for us on this," Heisserer told Entertainment Weekly.

"And it's weaving their story in with the King of Scars duology that we're already in love with, and what we think is going to come alive on screen from those. So it's a matter of stitching those in the way we've stitched in other characters in these first two seasons."

Medusa Deluxe is out now in UK and Irish cinemas. Shadow and Bone seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.

